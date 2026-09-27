Jon Watts Takes the Helm for New Star Wars Film

As Lucasfilm delves into post-production for its upcoming film Star Wars: Starfighter, the future of the Skywalker Saga is beginning to take shape, signaling an exciting new chapter in the beloved franchise.

Jon Watts Takes the Helm

Director Jon Watts, known for his work on the trilogy of Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man films, is set to direct the first installment of a new trilogy penned by Simon Kinberg. This marks a return for Watts, who co-created the Star Wars series Skeleton Crew in 2024.

A New Chapter in the Skywalker Saga

Since late 2024, Kinberg has been developing a mystery trilogy meant to continue the Skywalker Saga, a narrative arc that follows the multi-generational stories of the Skywalker family. The new series is expected to kick off with Episode X, featuring Rey Skywalker, portrayed by Daisy Ridley in the previous trilogy that ran from 2015 to 2019.

Project Status and Future Possibilities

While Lucasfilm has refrained from commenting on the project, sources indicate that it remains in the development stage and has yet to receive formal approval from Disney. However, it appears to be the most advanced project following Starfighter.

The Upcoming Starfighter Film

Directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Gosling, Starfighter is slated for theatrical release on May 27, 2027, which conveniently aligns with the 50th anniversary of the Star Wars franchise.

Watts: A Proven Choice for the Franchise

Jon Watts’ track record makes him a solid choice for the iconic franchise, which has faced challenges with various directors in the past. After establishing himself with the indie thriller Cop Car, Watts was tapped by Marvel to reinvigorate the Spider-Man series. The three films—Homecoming (2017), Far From Home (2019), and No Way Home (2021)—saw escalating scale and success, proving his ability to handle large-scale productions effectively.

Additional Projects and Future Directions

Following his work on Spider-Man, Watts directed Wolfs, a high-profile project featuring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, which faced setbacks in its theatrical release. Additionally, Watts co-created and co-wrote the Skeleton Crew, a series that brought an Amblin-like atmosphere to the Star Wars universe. Though it was well-received, the series didn’t garner extensive viewership.