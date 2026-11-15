Score 25% Off CVS’s Top Holiday Beauty Gift Sets

As the holiday season approaches, the hunt for the perfect gifts can often feel overwhelming. However, the search for fabulous beauty presents doesn’t have to lead you away from your local pharmacy. In fact, CVS is stepping up to make gift-giving a breeze this year.

Unbeatable Holiday Discounts on Beauty Sets

Starting Sunday, November 15, CVS will offer an enticing 25% off select holiday cosmetic gift sets through Saturday, November 21, while supplies last. This special promotion is a fantastic opportunity to stock up on beauty essentials for anyone on your shopping list—or even to treat yourself!

Must-Have Beauty Gifts for Everyone

CVS has curated an impressive selection of beauty gifts that are ready to delight. To kick things off, we have the internet’s favorite Revlon lip set, guaranteed to put a smile on any beauty lover’s face. Rounding out this year’s offerings are manicure kits, shaving sets, and a host of other essential beauty savings.

Easy and Affordable Gifting