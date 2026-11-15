Billy Evans Would Relive ‘You Can See Everything’ Without Hesitation

Billy Evans, husband of Elizabeth Holmes, recently participated in his first televised interview following the release of the documentary You Can See Everything, which presented him in a controversial light. During an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, he aimed to reshape public perception about his character and his role in Holmes’ life amid the film’s backlash.

Reaffirming His Commitment to Family

In his interview with CBS’s Matt Gutman, Evans expressed deep passion for his family and his professional pursuits. He vehemently denied the portrayal of him as a controlling figure who manipulates his wife: “I am not some controlling monster who’s leveraging his wife for insert-whatever-anybody-is-saying. No, I am not those things,” he asserted.

Despite the negative depiction in the documentary, Evans revealed he actually appreciates You Can See Everything, although he was taken aback by certain uncensored moments, including an explicit full-frontal shower scene that he did not specifically consent to. Reflecting on his participation, he stated, “With the same people, making the same film again, with everything that I know right now? 100%. Because I would also have a better understanding of what I was walking into.”

Concerns for Family Safety

In a revealing moment during the interview, Evans discussed the necessity of carrying a firearm, particularly as a means of protection for his young children while Elizabeth is incarcerated. He described the alarming nature of threats his family faces, stating, “We have threats of violence against us daily.” His commitment to safeguarding his family was made clear when he recounted a frightening incident while driving his kids to school: “A car came up behind us really, really quickly… and this isn’t just road rage… the guy starts screaming…‘I know where you live. I know who you are. I know where your kids sleep, and the things that I will do to you.’ And it was terrifying.”

Reflections on the Documentary and Its Filmmakers