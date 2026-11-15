Salomé Andrea Defends Against Aaron Brimhall’s Cheating Allegations

Salomé Andrea, a star of the Hulu series Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, has taken to social media to address rumors surrounding her marriage to Aaron Brimhall, specifically allegations of infidelity that have surfaced since the show began airing.

Addressing Infidelity Allegations

In a recent episode, Salomé confronted Aaron about troubling comments she received on her Instagram post announcing her pregnancy with their third child. The couple, who share 8-year-old twins, Luca and Rue, found themselves in the spotlight following the fallout from their marital issues, which ultimately led to their reconciliation after a brief separation in 2025.

Confrontation on the Show

During episode four, Salomé addressed allegations made by a young woman claiming to have had an affair with Aaron while they were still married. In a tense exchange, Salomé expressed her frustration, saying, “This 20-whatever-year-old comes out saying, ‘Oh, he was sleeping with me while they were still married.’” Aaron responded to the accusation by admitting, “It happened once, and I was drunk. So, you know how you get any time I tell you the smallest little thing. I want to communicate with you and talk, but you’re just too abrasive.”

Salomé’s Take on Their Relationship

Despite the rumors and the public scrutiny, Salomé remains focused on her family. The couple’s journey has been portrayed on-screen, providing an intimate look at their struggles and joys. Salomé’s willingness to confront these issues head-on in such a public forum highlights her commitment to transparency and authenticity, both in her marriage and as an influencer.