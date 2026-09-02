George Clooney Shares Insights on Fatherhood and Politics

George Clooney made a memorable entrance at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, blending gravity with humor as he received the prestigious Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement during the opening ceremony.

Reflections on Directing and Fatherhood

Ahead of the award ceremony, Clooney participated in a press conference where he fielded questions on a broad range of subjects, including U.S. politics, climate change, and the recent Paramount-Warner Bros. merger. A notable highlight was his discussion about stepping back from directing due to his responsibilities as a father. Clooney, who has directed nine feature films and two TV series, shared, “The only reason I’m not directing, which I love doing, is because I have two nine-year-old kids, and in order for me to spend time with them, I can’t.”

He elaborated, saying, “If I act in a movie, it’s three months, and I can go and come and go and come back. When you direct a movie, it’s a year, wherever you are, and there’s no traveling back and forth.” Clooney expressed contentment with his current acting roles, noting, “It’s fun to be an actor again. I’m enjoying it, actually.”

Thoughts on U.S. Politics

Clooney was naturally asked about U.S. politics and the current state of the nation under President Donald Trump. “I’m always very optimistic about things,” he remarked. “We’re at a moment in time that’s unfortunate… I do believe that we’re going to get through all of this.” He reflected on past turmoil in the U.S., recalling 1968, stating, “We’ve had some other difficult times, but this is one of them.”

He suggested that the upcoming midterm elections could be pivotal, saying, “There’s a great word, kakistocracy, which is a country run by the least qualified people. I think maybe we have a kakistocracy right now, but we’ll get through it.”

Clooney criticized what he called “the idea of cruelty” at the core of the current administration. He specifically denounced a tweet from U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, commenting, “Where’s the sense of decency in all of this?” He expressed his hope that the nation would emerge stronger.

Support for Mark Ruffalo

When asked about Mark Ruffalo’s recent controversies and accusations of antisemitism regarding his remarks on the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger, Clooney reiterated his support for free speech, stating, “I will always support Mark Ruffalo’s ability to speak freely. I like him. He’s a good man.” He emphasized the importance of open dialogue in a democratic society, noting, “That’s how it’s supposed to be.”

Concerns Over Industry Changes

On the merger itself, Clooney expressed his unease about its implications for the industry. “Whenever big companies are consolidating, it usually means a lot of people lose their jobs,” he said, highlighting the ongoing transformation within the film landscape, particularly with the imminent impact of AI. “AI is going to be a very big part of this industry… it’s going to hurt us in a lot of ways,” he noted, projecting that up to 30% of jobs could be at risk during this transition.

A Love for Venice

Despite the serious discussions, Clooney also expressed his affection for the Venice Film Festival and the city itself, fondly recalling his 2014 wedding to Amal Clooney. With a touch of humor, he quipped about his post-ceremony plans, saying, “I’m going to drink,” before mentioning his intention to enjoy an intimate dinner with his wife in Venice. “This is a town where you ride, you take the boat underneath some little tiny arches, and suddenly you’re in the middle of a restaurant that has four tables,” he shared, capturing the city’s unique charm.