When it comes to high-profile couples making a statement on the red carpet, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have effortlessly carved out their niche. The pair attended the Tribeca Film Festival in June, making their official couple debut at the premiere of Perry’s concert film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour. Their fashion choices that night set the tone for future appearances, showcasing their complementary styles: Perry embraced a bold, avant-garde look in a vintage spring 1987 Lanvin gown adorned with sculptural, cone-like embellishments and soft white draping. Trudeau, on the other hand, complemented her daring attire with a classic black suit and crisp white shirt, embodying the steady, understated counterpart to Perry’s fashion-forward choices.

Stylish Appearances Throughout the Year

The couple continued to impress with their red carpet looks, most notably at the opening of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in September. Perry donned a stunning white velvet gown from Christian Siriano’s spring 2027 collection, featuring an asymmetrical sculptural neckline and a slinky silhouette that flowed gracefully to the floor. Trudeau again opted for a black suit and open-necked white shirt, maintaining their harmonious visual balance as they posed arm in arm.

Perry’s Fashion Moods and Trudeau’s Reliable Partnership

As the year progressed, Perry displayed a particularly festive fashion mood. At October’s I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton event, she dazzled in an archival Roberto Cavalli spring 2004 printed cutout gown layered with a leather bustier. She accessorized the look with an embellished suede Dior Saddle bag from John Galliano’s memorable 2004 era, showcasing her distinctive personality and flair even when channeling a “first lady” vibe.