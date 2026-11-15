Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan’s Daughters Shine at Gala

Michael J. Fox once again demonstrated the profound bond he shares with his family at the recent Michael J. Fox Foundation gala, titled “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s.” Held on November 14 at the historic Waldorf Astoria in New York City, the event not only highlighted fundraising efforts in the fight against Parkinson’s disease but also brought together the beloved actor’s family for a night of support and celebration.

A Family Affair at the Gala

In attendance alongside Fox was his wife, Tracy Pollan, and their three daughters: Aquinnah and Schuyler, both 31 years old, and Esmé, aged 25. The trio captivated guests as they stepped onto the red carpet, each wearing elegant gowns and radiating joy. Although their eldest son, Sam, 37, was not present, the familial support was unmistakable.

Stylish Appearances

Tracy Pollan turned heads in a chic calf-length black shift dress paired with stylish heels, while Michael J. Fox opted for a sophisticated black blazer over a navy t-shirt and black slacks. The couple’s fashionable presence added to the gala’s atmosphere, where both style and purpose were key highlights.

Entertainment and Fundraising

The night’s entertainment featured an impressive lineup, including performances from renowned musicians John Mayer and Brad Paisley, along with comedic sets by Josh Johnson and Tom Papa. The evening was guided by actor Denis Leary, who served as emcee, ensuring that both the fundraising goals and the spirit of the evening were met with enthusiasm.