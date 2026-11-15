Johnny Depp Reveals How the Bahamas Offers Inner Peace

In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Johnny Depp shared how his life in the Bahamas has become a sanctuary for him, allowing him to escape the scrutiny that often comes with fame. The actor described his current lifestyle as one of “total peace and quiet,” where he can enjoy privacy away from the prying eyes of the media.

Finding Solace in the Bahamas

Depp revealed, “Today, I live most of the time in the Bahamas. It’s where I’ve found total peace and quiet. Nobody’s pointing a camera at me or staring.” The actor has owned a beautiful 1940s wooden house there since 2004, which he has customized with a yurt and a painting studio. For Depp, art serves as a vital outlet, helping him process the complexities of life.

His affection for the Bahamas isn’t new. Depp famously purchased his own private island in 2004, and in a 2009 Vanity Fair interview, he reflected on escape as essential to his well-being, saying, “escapism is survival to me.” He emphasized the beauty of the locale, stating, “You can feel your pulse rate drop about 20 beats. It’s instant freedom.”

A Safe Haven for Creativity

Depp’s time in the Bahamas allows him to engage in activities he loves. He often indulges in reading and music, mentioning, “I like to grab about four or five books and flop on the couch and read. Or I play guitar in my music studio.” His musical journey began in the 1980s when a band brought him to Los Angeles, leading to a fortuitous meeting with actor Nicolas Cage who sparked his acting career.

In his new film, “Ebenezer,” which debuted recently, Depp returns to the big screen in a significant role after an eight-year hiatus. Discussing this latest project during a recent appearance on “CBS Mornings,” he reflected on the profound influence of fatherhood on his career, stating, “There was a great veil lifted when my first child was born.” Depp expressed gratitude for his children, sharing, “You don’t want to let down your kids.”

Life Beyond the Limelight

Depp shares two adult children, Lily-Rose Depp, 27, and Jack Depp, 24, with his former partner, French singer Vanessa Paradis. His desire for a more private life away from Hollywood’s glare is not unique, as many celebrities seek similar retreats, with Depp finding his in the serene Bahamas. He appreciates having a “safe place” free from public attention, where he can relax, create, and enjoy life to the fullest.