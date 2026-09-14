Lucien Laviscount Teams with Daisy Ridley in Thrilling 'The Good Samaritan'

Lucien Laviscount, known for his breakout role in “Emily in Paris,” is set to star alongside Daisy Ridley in the forthcoming action-thriller “The Good Samaritan.” This exciting project promises to deliver both tension and explosive action, with Laviscount recently appearing in the romantic comedy “People We Meet on Vacation.”

Film Details and Production

Directed by Pierre Morel, the visionary behind “Taken,” “The Good Samaritan” is based on an original screenplay penned by Matthew Ian Cirulnick, known for “Rambo: Last Blood.” The film also features notable actors such as Josh Duhamel, known for “Ransom Canyon” and “Shotgun Wedding,” and Sharlto Copley from “Monkey Man” and “District 9.” Production is slated to commence this fall, setting the stage for what could be a thrilling cinematic experience.

International Sales and Key Deals

Highland Film Group, managing international sales for the film, has secured significant deals ahead of its market presence at TIFF. Rights have been sold to various distributors, including Splendid Film for Germany, Vertigo Releasing for the U.K., Key 2 Media for Spain, Blue Swan Entertainment for Italy, and several others across Europe and beyond. Notable distributors include ATV for Turkey and Lionsgate for India, showcasing a strong international interest in “The Good Samaritan.”

Plot Synopsis

The storyline centers around Dr. Rosalind Carver, portrayed by Ridley, and her husband Matt, played by Laviscount. After rescuing a wounded man off the coast of Indonesia, they inadvertently plunge into a perilous conspiracy. Their luxurious yacht disappears, leading to Matt’s abduction by ruthless pirates, headed by Copley’s character, Langbore. As Rosalind finds herself imprisoned by corrupt authorities, she meets Sean Fuller, a seasoned ex-mercenary portrayed by Duhamel. The two must forge an uneasy alliance, racing against time to save Matt and confront a global trafficking organization that silences anyone who poses a threat to its operation.

Production Team

“The Good Samaritan” is produced by Mark Canton, recognized for his work on “300” and “Power,” alongside several other production partners, including Oakhurst Entertainment and Sentient Entertainment. The executive production team features Pierre Morel, Matthew Ian Cirulnick, and Highland Film Group’s Delphine Perrier and Arianne Fraser. Financing for the film is led by Robert MacLean for Tribune Pictures, suggesting robust backing for this ambitious project.

Highland Film Group’s Upcoming Slate