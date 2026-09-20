Briar's Heartfelt Response to Dad Hayden Christensen's Star Wars Fame

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have navigated the complexities of co-parenting with care and consideration, prioritizing their children’s well-being above all else. The couple, who share three children—Noah, Bodhi, and Journey—have made a conscious effort to create a nurturing environment following their separation.

Prioritizing the Children’s Experience

In an interview with E! News in April 2024, Brian highlighted the importance of centering their parenting approach around the kids’ experience. “The number one,” he stated, “is always make sure that everything is centered around the experience of the kids.” Brian acknowledged the profound impact that their breakup had on their children, emphasizing, “A breakup is gonna affect the kids. The only choice you have is how it affects the kids.”

Choosing Battles Wisely

Brian also discussed the need to “pick your battles” in co-parenting. He noted that after a separation, it’s unrealistic to expect harmonious interactions, given the reasons for their breakup. “The person that you were with that you’re now separated from, you guys are separated for a reason,” he explained. “So, you can’t expect to then get along after the fact in raising your kids. So, you have to decide, ‘OK, it’s not about us getting along anymore. It’s about us co-parenting, which is a totally different situation.’”

Mutual Respect in Co-Parenting