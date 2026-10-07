Jeff Ament Reflects on Pearl Jam's Nostalgic '90s Journey

After a lengthy hiatus of a year and a half, Pearl Jam made their much-anticipated return to the stage this past September. During this break, bassist Jeff Ament channeled his creativity into a new project, releasing a photo book titled Since Forever. Compiled with the assistance of his brother, designer Barry Ament, the book features a collection of never-before-seen photographs capturing candid moments of the band from its early days. In a recent interview on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Ament shared insights about the book and Pearl Jam’s storied history.

Ament also addressed the current status of the band’s drummer position, which remains uncertain. This interview took place prior to Pearl Jam’s performances at the Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California. During these sets, Abe Laboriel Jr., a drummer known for his work with Paul McCartney, filled in on drums. Ament hinted that whoever joined them on stage could become a permanent member, yet frontman Eddie Vedder referred to Laboriel’s role as merely “sitting in” on his Instagram post following the shows.

Throughout the interview, Ament reminisced about his experiences with Pearl Jam, touching on topics such as Temple of the Dog, the creation of the album Ten, the artwork for Vs., touring with Neil Young, and what lies ahead for the band.

Reflections on Photography and Early Days

“One thing I realized looking at Since Forever is that you didn’t have a camera for the Green River years, or really for Mother Love Bone,” noted Ament when discussing the book’s content. “The photos don’t start until later. You must feel kinda shitty about that.” He confirmed that during the initial years he lived in Seattle, he had very limited photos. “That was the sacrifice I had to make,” he explained, mentioning that he had to sell his camera in order to move to Seattle, a critical point in his artistic journey.

Ament reminisced about his work on the Singles art department, where he was able to convince the film team to buy him a camera to capture moments for the movie. This serendipitous opportunity opened the door for him to develop his photography skills, leading to some of the cherished images now featured in his book.

Memories of Collaboration and Learning

Reflecting on his collaboration with Cameron Crowe, who directed Singles, Ament shared insights about how their interactions helped shape his artistic voice. “I think he was intrigued that I was working at a coffee shop,” he said, referring to their conversations about navigating life as artists in Seattle’s vibrant music scene. “He knew that I’d have somebody, a local in the office.”

Throughout his narrative, Ament highlighted how the support of peers and the camaraderie formed with fellow musicians enriched his experience. He detailed instances of him using limited resources to create impactful art, emphasizing the DIY ethos prevalent in the Seattle music scene of the time.

Looking Back at Band Dynamics

Ament shared that delving into the photographs brought up a mix of emotions, revisiting both joyful and stressful memories. “There were definitely eras that were… some of the stuff with the band was stressful,” he said, but he also enjoyed moments of laughter and camaraderie. As he thumbed through his archive, he noted how his photographs document not just milestones but the raw and relatable aspects of their journey, such as when bandmates grew weary of his camera’s presence.

This extends to iconic moments in New York, where Pearl Jam attempted to find their footing and identity amid a whirlwind of excitement and pressure. Ament reflected, “We just wanted to play shows and get better and make good records.” He recounted the thrill that overwhelmed the band as they walked the streets of New York, a city that had long inspired their musical aspirations.

On Moving Forward

As Pearl Jam gears up for new music and performances, Ament is optimistic yet cautious. “I think everybody’s writing, but we haven’t really written a whole bunch of stuff together,” he stated, expressing anticipation about the band’s next steps. With their recent return to the stage and the release of Since Forever, there’s a feeling of renewed energy among the group.

As for the future of Pearl Jam, he added, “The not knowing is super exciting,” and he eagerly awaits reconnecting with fans through their music. With potential collaborations on the horizon, Ament concluded, “It’s gonna be amazing. That’s all I can say.”