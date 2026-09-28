When Pearl Jam Took Paul McCartney's Legendary Drummer

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In a surprising turn of events, Pearl Jam has welcomed a new drummer into its fold—Abe Laboriel Jr., who had been drumming for Paul McCartney since 2001. This announcement came during Pearl Jam’s recent performance at the Ohana Festival, just over a year after former drummer Matt Cameron stepped down, citing challenges with the band’s demanding touring schedule. Eddie Vedder, the frontman, expressed excitement over the new addition, noting the band’s fortune in having Laboriel, a talent approved by McCartney himself.

Marking a New Era for Pearl Jam

During the Ohana Festival, Vedder took a moment to highlight the significance of having a drummer of Laboriel’s caliber. “We’re very honored that a Beatle no less, Paul McCartney, would allow us to borrow him to help us,” he shared. He emphasized the value of having a great drummer as a cornerstone of a successful band, stating, “You cannot be a great band without a great drummer. So we thank Abe for keeping us in the running.” This homage reflects the high regard in which Laboriel is held by his peers.

Dedication to the New Bandmate

In a heartfelt moment, Vedder dedicated a portion of “Better Man” to Laboriel, sharing the sentiment of the song while underscoring their new collaboration. “Not the whole song, but just the chorus line to Mr. Abe, the chorus that says, ‘Can’t find a better man.’” This lighthearted tribute speaks to the camaraderie forming in the band as they prepare for upcoming performances.

Upcoming Performances and Collaboration