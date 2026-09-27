Jeff Ament Reflects on Pearl Jam's Origins and New Drummer Selection

Jeff Ament, the bassist of Pearl Jam, is not just a talented musician but also a passionate photographer. Fans may recognize his photography from iconic album covers, such as the sheep on the cover of 1993’s Vs., as well as those for 1998’s Yield, 2002’s Riot Act, and the 2003 rarities collection Lost Dogs. Since the early Nineties, Ament has used his camera to capture the essence of his bandmates, and his recently released book, Since Forever, co-created with his brother, designer Barry Ament, compiles over 250 black-and-white photographs alongside his thoughtful reflections.

Released on September 25, the same night Pearl Jam performed their first show since Matt Cameron’s departure at the Ohana Festival, the book serves as a window into Ament’s artistic journey. The festival featured longtime Paul McCartney drummer Abe Laboriel Jr. stepping in on drums, a temporary arrangement as Ament mentioned that the band has yet to confirm his permanent position. Pearl Jam is set to headline the festival once more tonight.

In a recent episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, Ament delves into stories behind the photos in Since Forever, revisiting Pearl Jam’s early days, their touring adventures with Neil Young, and discussing the band’s future. For listeners interested in the full discussion, the podcast is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Early Photography Career

Ament sold his camera to move to Seattle in 1983, only reacquiring one when the production of Singles insisted he charge it to the movie. “Those first two, three years that I lived in Seattle, there’s literally, like, five pictures,” Ament reflects. “That was the sacrifice I had to make. I had to sell my camera to move to Seattle. That was the high-dollar item. I think I got 100 bucks for it or something, which was a lot for 1983.” This changed when Ament was brought into the art department for Singles. “They needed pictures of something, and I said, ‘I don’t have a camera,’ and they were like, ‘Go get a camera.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ And they’re like, ‘Dude, just go get a camera and charge it to the movie.’ And I was like, ‘I can do that?’”

DIY Spirit and Creative Exploration

Ament tapped into his DIY spirit when he learned of the high costs associated with hiring a photographer for album art. “The funny thing is, a lot of that early stuff, I wasn’t trying to document,” he explains. “I was trying to come up with content for albums we were making, or at some point early on, we were putting out newsletters. Even early on, I realized we might be covering costs for hiring a photographer, which could go up to $8,000 for an hour. The frugal DIY part of me thought, ‘That’s ridiculous, man. I can do this shit.’”

Ament recalled a surprising discovery when he reviewed photos of Eddie Vedder during recording sessions for Ten. “Looking at the contact sheets, I didn’t know what those photos were. There were three photos in a row of just the dark side of the studio. Then when we digitized them and put them on the screen, I realized, oh, he’s singing in the booth there.” Yet Ament candidly admits, “I didn’t clear the shots with the band. Hopefully he’s cool with me.” When asked about Vedder’s missing shirt in the shots, Ament quips, “’Cause it was fucking hot, man.”

Behind Iconic Album Covers

The artwork for Pearl Jam’s Vs. came about unexpectedly. Ament recounts, “I could tell that this one sheep was following me along a fence, so I just started taking pictures. I only realized it could serve as an album cover when I saw the contact sheet, and thought, ‘Wow, that’d be a great cover,’ as we had already written ‘Animal,’ contributing to that us-against-the-world feeling at the time.” He finds it amusing that some believe the cover features an Angora goat instead of a sheep, stating, “For the record, I think it’s a sheep.”

Adventures with Neil Young

Ament’s experiences in live performances took an unexpected turn when Pearl Jam backed Neil Young on his 1995 Mirror Ball tour. “Almost every show he’d come back like 20 minutes before the show and say, ‘Hey, think we’re gonna do “Mr. Soul” tonight,’” Ament recalls. “We would scramble to learn the song from a cassette of Decade. Luckily, Brendan O’Brien had played many of those songs in bands when he was a kid.”

Future Plans and Aspirations

Ament humorously recalls joking with Matt Cameron about the band’s longevity, suggesting they might only have three years left. However, this was more than a joke for Cameron, who eventually made his exit. “Even back then, I was kidding, but obviously, you reach a point where you have unrealized dreams and other things you want to pursue,” Ament says.

Despite his bandmates’ shifting priorities, Ament expresses an undeniable love for performing with Pearl Jam. “Every once in a while we have a show where I’m like, ‘Ah, fuck, man. I’ll put that up against any 25-year-old band.’ I just fucking love hanging out with these guys so much,” he asserts.

Regarding the search for a new drummer, Ament notes that the band unanimously agreed on Laboriel Jr. “It was the first name that came up. In our minds, let’s start at the top,” Ament explains, adding that the hardest part was telling friends who were also talented drummers about their decision.

Looking ahead, Ament is eager for Pearl Jam to produce a new album and tour in the upcoming year. “I would love that. We’re sort of due,” he expresses, noting the newfound energy within the band. “Everybody’s writing, and while we haven’t worked on a lot of things together, the potential is exciting. I can’t wait to do this.”

Ament encapsulates the sentiment of possibility that surrounds the future of Pearl Jam, saying, “It’s the same as it has always been with Stone. We have these conversations every week or two, and we’re excited about the prospects.”

Ament also humorously recalls an encounter with a former White House staff photographer regarding his photography during Pearl Jam’s visit during the Clinton administration. “She reminded me that they had told me I couldn’t take pictures. I don’t remember her objections; I only remember thinking, ‘You invited us here. We didn’t ask to come here. So, I’m gonna do whatever the fuck I want.’”