Bono and Eddie Vedder Honor Glen Hansard at Heartfelt Funeral

DUBLIN (AP) — Hundreds gathered at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin on Tuesday to honor the life and legacy of Glen Hansard, the Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter who tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident at the age of 56. Among the mourners were prominent Irish musicians, entertainers, friends, and fans, all united in their grief for the beloved artist.

A Heartfelt Farewell

The congregation included notable figures such as actors Steve Coogan and Chris O’Dowd, along with musicians like Bono, Hozier, Declan O’Rourke, and Imelda May. Many fans braved long waits outside the cathedral to pay their respects. Large screens were set up outside for the crowd to witness the poignant moment when pallbearers carried a wicker coffin adorned with flowers into the venue.

The Impact of a Musical Legend

William Morton, dean of St. Patrick’s Cathedral, highlighted Hansard’s extraordinary talent, stating, “Glen’s remarkable gifts and outstanding talent, which touched so many hearts, took him from the streets of Dublin to audiences across the globe.”

The funeral was marked by heartfelt musical tributes, including a performance by Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, who sang “The Song of Good Hope” alongside Hansard’s longtime collaborator Markéta Irglová. Bono shared a touching memory of Hansard, stating, “Everyone who met him, they just remembered the day they met him.” He further honored Hansard by playing a heartfelt message from singer and poet Patti Smith, followed by reciting lyrics from U2’s “Beautiful Day.”

A Personal Reflection

Hansard’s widow, Finnish poet Maire Saaritsa, expressed her gratitude to the police officers who responded to the accident, and she read a poignant poem she had written for him early in their relationship. As she reflected on their family, she noted that their 3-year-old son was too young to comprehend the gravity of the occasion but carries “the bright spirit he inherited from his father.”

A Multifaceted Career

Glen Hansard was well-known as the frontman of the Irish rock band The Frames, and he also gained fame for his role in the iconic 1991 film “The Commitments.” His Oscar-winning song “Falling Slowly,” from the film “Once,” showcased his exceptional songwriting talent and was co-performed with Irglová, who shared the stage with him for years. The stage adaptation of “Once” received eight Tony Awards in 2012, further solidifying Hansard’s place in musical history.

In addition to his work with The Frames, Hansard formed the rock duo The Swell Season with Irglová and released several solo albums, including “Didn’t He Ramble,” which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album in 2016. For many years, he spearheaded a Christmas Eve busk outside Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre, bringing together renowned Irish musicians to raise funds for a homelessness charity.

Tributes Pour In