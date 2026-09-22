Japan Showcases Four Exciting Co-Productions at Busan Film Fest

Atmovie Inc. is set to showcase the Japan Pitch at the 31st Busan International Film Festival, providing a unique platform for four talented filmmakers from its Atmovie Global Track accelerator. This initiative aims to promote original feature projects, giving these creators the opportunity to connect with international buyers and producers.

A Gateway for Japanese Filmmakers

The Atmovie Global Track, supported by the Japan Creator Support Fund through the Japan Arts Council, is designed to assist Japanese film creators in accessing international co-production opportunities. During the festival, the four selected fellows will pitch their projects live on stage in Busan and engage in one-on-one meetings with visiting producers, buyers, and other festival professionals.

Event Details

The Japan Pitch event will take place over two days at the Centum Hotel Emerald Hall. Pitch sessions are scheduled for October 11, followed by individual meetings on October 12, which will include a second round of pitches and a networking reception.

Project Highlights

Among the participating filmmakers is Kinoshita Yusuke, who will pitch his project “Children of the Empire.” Born in Tokyo and raised in Australia, Kinoshita gained recognition at Waseda University with his short film “Birdcage,” which earned accolades at the Pia Film Festival in 2003. His feature film “Water Flower” premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in 2006, and he also contributed to the anthology “Ten Years Japan,” which screened in Busan. This project has also been included in the VIPO Film Lab NY Script Workshop in addition to the Atmovie Global Track program.

Saito Shiori is presenting her debut feature documentary titled “Omusubi.” After nearly a decade of directing and editing documentaries and travel shows in New York, Saito co-founded the production company Mimosa LLC in 2021. She is recognized for her documentary short “Floating in Between.”

Joya Yoshimi, another participant, will pitch her feature debut “Almost Goodbye.” Joya has prior experience as a production manager for commercials and has worked internationally before returning to Japan to focus on directing. Her short film work includes “Be Happy Anyway,” “Doughnuts Mori,” “Colors Under the Streetlights,” which was officially selected for the Vancouver Film Festival’s short film competition, and “Someday.”

Lastly, Arai Soji, a producer and actor based in Tokyo, is presenting “Their Own Sake.” Arai has appeared in films by prominent directors such as Hamaguchi Ryusuke and Miike Takashi, and has been involved in international projects like Canal+’s “Singapura” and Apple TV+’s “Pachinko.” His production credits include the co-produced short “Route 7,” which won the audience award at the Busan International Short Film Festival, and the co-production feature “The Penthouse.” Notably, Arai previously showcased “Their Own Sake” at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival through the Atmovie Global Track.

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