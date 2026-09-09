Hamaguchi Ryusuke and Abinash Bikram Shah Shine in APSA Nominations

The Asia Pacific Screen Academy has announced the nominees for the 19th Asia Pacific Screen Awards, with Hamaguchi Ryusuke’s “All of a Sudden” and Abinash Bikram Shah’s “Elephants in the Fog” leading the pack with three nominations each. The highly anticipated ceremony is set to take place on October 30 in Australia, showcasing a diverse selection of 36 films from 32 countries and regions.

Leading Nominees and Categories

Both “All of a Sudden” (France, Japan, Germany, Belgium) and “Elephants in the Fog” (Nepal, Germany, Brazil, France, Norway) are contenders for Best Film, Best Director, and Best Performance. In the Best Director category, Hamaguchi and Shah will face competition from Sompot Chidgasornpongse, nominated for “9 Temples to Heaven,” Aung Phyoe for “Fruit Gathering,” and Jennifer Peedom for “Tenzing.”

Additional Notable Films

Three other films have garnered two nominations each in the Best Film category: Shahrbanoo Sadat’s “No Good Men” (Germany, France, Norway, Denmark, Afghanistan), which is also up for Best Performance; Levan Koguashvili’s “Guria” (Georgia, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Türkiye, U.K., Norway, Saudi Arabia), recognized for Best Cinematography; and Chidgasornpongse’s “9 Temples to Heaven” (Thailand, Singapore, France, Norway, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Qatar).

Recognition of First-Time Filmmakers

The Asia Pacific Screen Academy has also highlighted a significant trend this year: 69% of directors with nominated films are presenting their first or second feature. This trend is particularly evident in the youth and animation categories, where all five nominees for Best Youth Film are directed by debut filmmakers. Every contender for Best Animated Film also comes from either a first or second-time director.

Collaboration Across Borders

The nominations reflect an impressive level of international collaboration within the industry. Noteworthy pairings include Virginie Efira and Okamoto Tao, jointly nominated for Best Performance for their roles in “All of a Sudden,” and the directing duo of Ervin Han and Raúl García, representing Singapore and Spain, respectively, for their animated film “The Violinist.”

Comments from the Academy

Tracey Vieira, chair of the Asia Pacific Screen Academy, remarked: “When you look across this year’s nominations, what really stands out is the level of collaboration behind these films. We are seeing filmmakers and creative teams from countries across the Asia Pacific working together, and in many cases partnering with countries well beyond the region, to bring these stories to the screen.”

MPA APSA Academy Film Fund Nominations

Three projects supported by the MPA APSA Academy Film Fund have earned nominations this year: “9 Temples to Heaven” (funded in 2021), Sara Ishaq’s “The Station” (Yemen, Jordan, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Qatar) funded in 2019, and Anthony Chen’s “We Are All Strangers” (Singapore), funded in 2023. The submissions for this year’s fund are still open until September 25.

Final Remarks

Mandy Walker ASC ACS, the president of the APSA international jury, expressed the importance of cross-cultural storytelling: “Watching and celebrating movies from other cultures only enriches our own experiences and views of the world. I have the honor to be heading the International Jury this year to recognize the achievements of these talented filmmakers.”

The Asia Pacific Screen Forum, taking place from October 28 to 30 on the Gold Coast, will precede the awards ceremony. It will feature sessions on financing, distribution, and cross-border collaboration, alongside a masterclass led by Walker. Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate highlighted the city’s commitment to the arts, stating: “The Gold Coast is proud to be a creative crossroads for the Asia Pacific, and APSA is a big part of that story.”

Full List of APSA 2026 Nominees

BEST FILM

“All of a Sudden” (France, Japan, Germany, Belgium), directed by Hamaguchi Ryusuke

“Elephants in the Fog” (Nepal, Germany, Brazil, France, Norway), directed by Abinash Bikram Shah

“No Good Men” (Germany, France, Norway, Denmark, Afghanistan), directed by Shahrbanoo Sadat

“Guria” (Georgia, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Türkiye, U.K., Norway, Saudi Arabia), directed by Levan Koguashvili

“9 Temples to Heaven” (Thailand, Singapore, France, Norway, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Qatar), directed by Sompot Chidgasornpongse

BEST YOUTH FILM

“Big Girls Don’t Cry” (New Zealand), directed by Paloma Schneideman

“Don’t Tell Mother” (India, Australia), directed by Anoop Lokkur

“En Route To” (Republic of Korea), directed by Yoo Jaein

“Funky Freaky Freaks” (Republic of Korea), directed by Han Chang-lok

“Our Share of Sand” (India, U.K., Greece), directed by Shalini Adnani

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Light Pillar” (China), directed by Xu Zao

“Magic Atlas” (Singapore), directed by Sun Xun

“A Mighty Adventure” (Taiwan, Malaysia, Hong Kong), directed by Toe Yuen

“The Violinist” (Singapore, Spain, Italy), directed by Ervin Han, Raúl García

“Zsazsa Zaturnnah” (Philippines, France), directed by Avid Liongoren

BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM

“32 Meters” (Iran, Türkiye, Qatar), directed by Morteza Atabaki

“Colors of White Rock” (France, Mongolia), directed by Khoroldorj Choijoovanchig

“Baby Jackfruit Baby Guava” (Vietnam, Republic of Korea), directed by Nhật Quang Nông

“One in a Million” (U.K., U.S.), directed by Itab Azzam, Jack MacInness

“Rehearsals for a Revolution” (Czech Republic, Spain), directed by Pegah Ahangarani

BEST DIRECTOR

Hamaguchi Ryusuke, “All of a Sudden” (France, Japan, Germany, Belgium)

Abinash Bikram Shah, “Elephants in the Fog” (Nepal, Germany, Brazil, France, Norway)

Sompot Chidgasornpongse, “9 Temples to Heaven” (Thailand, Singapore, France, Norway, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Qatar)

Jennifer Peedom, “Tenzing” (U.S., Australia)

Aung Phyoe, “Fruit Gathering” (Myanmar, Czech Republic, France)

BEST SCREENPLAY

Ghasideh Golmakani, “Head to Head” (Iran, Germany)

Yashasvi Juyal and Ankit Thapa, “The Ink Stained Hand and the Missing Thumb” (India, U.S., Saudi Arabia)

Mohammed Hammad, “Safe Exit” (Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Qatar, Germany)

Sara Ishaq and Nadia Eliewat, “The Station” (Yemen, Jordan, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Qatar)

Rakan Mayasi, “Yesterday the Eye Didn’t Sleep” (Belgium, Lebanon, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Batara Goempar, “Four Seasons in Java” (Indonesia, France, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore)

Nguyễn Vinh Phúc, “Hearing” (Vietnam, Singapore, Norway, France, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Cambodia, Thailand, Taiwan)

Gigi Samsonadze and Giorgi Shvelidze, “Guria” (Georgia, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Türkiye, U.K., Norway, Saudi Arabia)

Warwick Thornton, “Wolfram” (Australia)

Emo Weemhoff, “The Burning Giants” (Thailand, Singapore, France, Netherlands)