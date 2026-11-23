Rhys Marc Jones’s debut feature film, “Black Church Bay,” has been acquired by Strand Releasing for North American distribution. This gripping mystery thriller stars emerging talent Joe Locke, known for his breakout role in “Heartstopper,” alongside Tom Cullen, celebrated for his work in “Weekend.”

Plot Overview and Themes

Set in the picturesque yet tumultuous backdrop of Anglesey in North Wales, “Black Church Bay” delves into the tumultuous journey of a man whose life spirals into chaos following the tragic end of a secret relationship. The film intricately portrays themes of gay repression, identity, and the lengths individuals will go to hide their authentic selves from the world.

Distribution and Release Plans

The acquisition deal was struck by Jon Gerrans of Strand Releasing and Clémentine Hugot from The Bureau Sales, with plans for a theatrical release in the summer of 2027.

Creative Vision and Background

“Black Church Bay” made its world premiere at the Zurich Film Festival and continued to gain recognition at prestigious events, including the Busan International Film Festival and the BFI London Film Festival. Director Rhys Marc Jones shared his vision for the film, stating, “The film is the culmination of my thematic obsessions – a mystery thriller exploring notions of acceptance, authenticity, and repression; how it is often our contradictions that define who we are and what we become.”

Produced by Alex Polunin of Ossian International and Tristan Goligher of The Bureau, “Black Church Bay” was filmed on location in Anglesey last year. Polunin, who previously collaborated with Jones on short films like “Pale Saint” and “Father of the Bride,” played an instrumental role in developing the project from its inception.

Filmmaking Approach and Unique Perspective

Polunin highlighted the film’s unique approach, noting, “One of the things that’s most distinctive and unique about this idea is the way in which it combines Rhys’s thematic and formal interests as a filmmaker – specifically in exploring the queer experience in such a nuanced way, but also through the genre engine of a thriller.”

Goligher praised Jones’s ability to weave suspense into the narrative while navigating morally complex characters. “It’s really rare to see short films where a filmmaker can create – and sustain – tension in the way that he did. This script does the same thing,” he remarked. Goligher noted the film’s specificity in depicting the gay experience, saying, “Rhys wrote a very specific story about a very specific person and their experience, and I have no doubt that chimes with many people in the UK and the world.”

Universal Dilemmas and Broader Perspectives

He further emphasized the universal aspects of the film, commenting, “But watching someone deal with a moral dilemma – trying to wrestle with the question of should they, and can they, do the right thing at their own cost – that’s also a very universal dilemma.”

Funding and Support

The development of “Black Church Bay” received support from BBC Film, iFeatures, and the Cannes Film Festival’s Cinéfondation Résidence. Funding was provided by BBC Film, Ffilm Cymru Wales, Screen Scotland, and various private backers, including Los Angeles-based Manzini Films, UK-based Elephant Film, and 1C6 Films, as well as Kamila Serkebaeva and Brazil-based Daniel Staut.

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