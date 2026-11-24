The LA Skins Fest, now in its 20th year, wrapped up on Sunday after a vibrant five-day celebration of Native American cinema at the TCL Chinese Theatre. This annual festival serves as a crucial platform for Indigenous filmmakers, allowing them to showcase their work while connecting with industry professionals and reaching wider audiences.

Celebrating Indigenous Voices

Since its inception, the LA Skins Fest has aimed to uplift Indigenous voices in film. Beyond the annual events, the festival’s partnership with the Native American Media Alliance emphasizes its commitment to year-round initiatives, including writing labs, animation programs, showrunner training, development workshops, and youth media education. These efforts reflect a dedication to fostering the next generation of Native American talent in the entertainment industry.

Festival Highlights

This year’s festival featured an impressive slate of narrative features, documentaries, and short films, all highlighting Indigenous artistry. The event opened with films from Amazon MGM Studios and included a Netflix screening of “North of North,” featuring actress Anna Lambe. Additionally, a Cherokee-language screening of “The Rings of Power” was complemented by a discussion with the actors and the Cherokee Film’s language revitalization team, showcasing a thoughtful engagement with cultural language and representation.

Empowering the Next Generation

In an effort to inspire future filmmakers, the festival kicked off with a Native Youth Studio Tour at Sony Pictures Studios. Sherman Indian High School students participated in this initiative, gaining insights into career opportunities in media, thus reflecting the festival’s commitment to nurturing young talent in the Native American community.

A Night of Honors

The festival concluded with the 15th Annual Native American Media Awards, presented by Paramount Television Studios and hosted by Q’orianka Kilcher and Kiowa Gordon. This awards ceremony celebrated the achievements of Indigenous filmmakers, writers, and actors. Among the notable winners this year were Orlando Skidmore for his filmmaking achievements and Sophia Lindholm, recognized for her student film. Gina East and Elissa Simons received the emerging filmmaker awards in narrative and documentary categories, respectively.

Supporting Emerging Talent

The ceremony also highlighted the 6th Annual Native American Writer Accelerator Grantees, sponsored by Netflix. This program facilitates career advancement for Indigenous writers, offering them financial support and resources. The 12 grantees selected this year include Doane Avery, Rachel Baldwin, and Sonny Brava, among others.

2026 Native American Media Awards Winners