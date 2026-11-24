The LA Skins Fest, now in its 20th year, wrapped up on Sunday after a vibrant five-day celebration of Native American cinema at the TCL Chinese Theatre. This annual festival serves as a crucial platform for Indigenous filmmakers, allowing them to showcase their work while connecting with industry professionals and reaching wider audiences.
Celebrating Indigenous Voices
Since its inception, the LA Skins Fest has aimed to uplift Indigenous voices in film. Beyond the annual events, the festival’s partnership with the Native American Media Alliance emphasizes its commitment to year-round initiatives, including writing labs, animation programs, showrunner training, development workshops, and youth media education. These efforts reflect a dedication to fostering the next generation of Native American talent in the entertainment industry.
Festival Highlights
This year’s festival featured an impressive slate of narrative features, documentaries, and short films, all highlighting Indigenous artistry. The event opened with films from Amazon MGM Studios and included a Netflix screening of “North of North,” featuring actress Anna Lambe. Additionally, a Cherokee-language screening of “The Rings of Power” was complemented by a discussion with the actors and the Cherokee Film’s language revitalization team, showcasing a thoughtful engagement with cultural language and representation.
Empowering the Next Generation
In an effort to inspire future filmmakers, the festival kicked off with a Native Youth Studio Tour at Sony Pictures Studios. Sherman Indian High School students participated in this initiative, gaining insights into career opportunities in media, thus reflecting the festival’s commitment to nurturing young talent in the Native American community.
A Night of Honors
The festival concluded with the 15th Annual Native American Media Awards, presented by Paramount Television Studios and hosted by Q’orianka Kilcher and Kiowa Gordon. This awards ceremony celebrated the achievements of Indigenous filmmakers, writers, and actors. Among the notable winners this year were Orlando Skidmore for his filmmaking achievements and Sophia Lindholm, recognized for her student film. Gina East and Elissa Simons received the emerging filmmaker awards in narrative and documentary categories, respectively.
Supporting Emerging Talent
The ceremony also highlighted the 6th Annual Native American Writer Accelerator Grantees, sponsored by Netflix. This program facilitates career advancement for Indigenous writers, offering them financial support and resources. The 12 grantees selected this year include Doane Avery, Rachel Baldwin, and Sonny Brava, among others.
2026 Native American Media Awards Winners
Emerging Filmmaker Award — Narrative
Gina East — “What The Crows Saw”
Emerging Filmmaker Award — Documentary
Elissa Simons — “The Land Still Speaks”
Achievement in Student Filmmaking
Sophia Lindholm — “Roots of A Cedar Tree”
Achievement in Acting
Isabella Dionne — “Menil and Her Heart”
Achievement in Acting
Forrest Goodluck — “Native Sin”
Achievement in Writing
Jonathan Thunder and Tasha Heart — “Ish Meets A Mermaid”
Achievement in Documentary Filmmaking
Janet Martinez — “Kindred Roots”
Achievement in Short Documentary Filmmaking
Alex Inoruk Sallee — “Niqipiaq: To Eat Real Food”
Achievement in Community Leadership
Edsel Pete — Navajo Nation TV Film and TV
Achievement in Directing
Mark D. Williams — “Stickball: The Little Brother of War”
Achievement in Short Filmmaking
Boise Esquerra — “Shadow in the Desert”
Achievement in Filmmaking
Orlando Skidmore — “Made For Her: A Native American Fashion Film”