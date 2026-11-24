As the New Year approaches, many are looking to fulfill their resolutions, particularly the goal of reading more. Audible is making it easier than ever with an incredible early Black Friday promotion. For a limited time, you can secure a subscription for just $0.99 per month for the first three months—an impressive 80% discount off the regular $8.99 monthly fee. This offer, which also includes a $20 bonus for Audible audiobook purchases, is available until December 28.

Unlock a Rich Library and Exclusive Content

Choosing Audible means more than just access to a vast library of audiobooks. Members can dive into exclusive content and originals, enhancing their listening experience. Notable originals such as Exoplanet, produced by Andy Weir and featuring a star-studded cast including Anthony Mackie, Ariana DeBose, and John Leguizamo, are part of the offering. Additionally, Audible hosts popular podcasts like A Great Book With Barack Obama, where the former president engages with notable figures such as Tom Hanks and Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Some of the top titles currently available on Audible include Suzanne Collins’ Sunrise on the Reaping, narrated by Jefferson White, and Matt Dinniman’s Dungeon Crawler Carl, narrated by Jeff Hays, alongside the exciting Exoplanet.

How Does Audible Work?

Audible operates on a straightforward subscription model. With a standard monthly membership, users receive one complimentary audiobook credit each month, which stays in their collection indefinitely. For those who wish to expand their library further, additional titles can be purchased at full price.

The premium membership, which starts at $14.95 per month, offers one book credit alongside unlimited access to Audible’s extensive catalog. This membership also allows credits to roll over month to month, ensuring you can make the most out of your subscription.

One of the key benefits of Audible is the flexibility it provides. Members can cancel their subscription at any time, and any titles purchased using a credit remain accessible even if the membership lapses. The Audible app adds to the convenience with features like adjustable playback speeds, a sleep timer for bedtime listening, and a user-friendly car mode for safer operation while driving. Plus, users can download titles for offline listening, making it easy to enjoy audiobooks while traveling.