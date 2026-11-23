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As the holiday shopping season heats up, this year’s must-have drop isn’t a concert ticket—it’s from Parke, the brand that’s taking the fashion world by storm. With a dedicated following and vintage-inspired varsity styles, Parke has garnered attention for its ability to create must-have items that quickly fly off the shelves. For those who have been considering hopping on the Parke bandwagon, the brand’s upcoming Black Friday sale is the perfect chance to do so.

Parke Brings Back Fan Favorites for Black Friday

Start your shopping spree on Tuesday, November 24, at 10 a.m. ET, as Parke offers a sitewide discount of 20%, which includes its best-selling sweatshirts, denim, tees, and accessories. This sale spans until Cyber Monday, November 30, and coincides with the launch of their new Keepsake Collection, inspired by some of the brand’s most popular designs from 2026. This collection is a second chance for fans to grab styles that contributed to Parke’s rise as a social media sensation.

Since its founding by Chelsea Kramer in 2022, Parke has made a name for itself with oversized Varsity Mocknecks, relaxed denim, and limited-edition releases. Recent collaborations and collections celebrating New York City have also added to its allure.

While Parke doesn’t reinvent the sweatshirt, its allure lies in its ability to create a craving for more. The brand’s oversized fits, nostalgic graphics, and rotating colorways transform a familiar wardrobe staple into a piece that fans eagerly anticipate and continuously revisit.

With this Black Friday sale making it more accessible to shop for Parke’s unique styles, now is an excellent opportunity to snag a deal. For instance, a $130 Varsity Mockneck will be available for just $104 after the discount.