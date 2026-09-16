Cate Blanchett Graces Tokyo Festival for Exclusive Film Premiere

Acclaimed actress Cate Blanchett is set to grace the 39th Tokyo International Film Festival, where she will showcase five short films supported by the Displacement Film Fund, marking their Japan premieres. This initiative underscores her commitment to amplifying the voices of displaced filmmakers and telling their compelling stories.

Supporting Displaced Filmmakers

Blanchett co-founded the Displacement Film Fund to provide resources and support for filmmakers who have experienced displacement or have a history of authentically depicting the lives of displaced individuals. The fund was inaugurated at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in January 2025 in partnership with IFFR’s Hubert Bals Fund and has garnered the strategic support of UNHCR, alongside backing from organizations such as the Amahoro Coalition, Master Mind, the Tamer Family Foundation, and Uniqlo, a founding partner. The SP Lohia Foundation also joined as a significant partner with the announcement of the fund’s second edition in 2026.

Blanchett’s Message on Storytelling

Blanchett expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “I am privileged to have the opportunity to share the inaugural short films supported through the Displacement Film Fund with audiences at the Tokyo International Film Festival. In a world where conflict and persecution are driving displacement and division, cinematic storytelling has a vital role to play in connecting with the experiences of others. Being displaced shouldn’t mean filmmakers abandon their creativity; in fact, their stories may feel even more urgent.”

Film Screenings and Discussions

The screening will feature five notable films: “Sense of Water,” directed by Mohammad Rasoulof, follows an Iranian writer grappling with a foreign language in exile; “Super Afghan Gym,” by Shahrbanoo Sadat, captures the daily life of women in a Kabul gym; “Allies in Exile,” directed by Hasan Kattan, explores two Syrian filmmakers documenting their asylum journey; “Rotation” by Maryna Er Gorbach, illustrates a therapeutic hypnosis ritual experienced by a young Ukrainian woman transitioning to military life; and “Whispers of a Burning Scent,” directed by Mo Harawe, delves into the life of a wedding musician whose private world becomes public. After the screenings, Blanchett will engage in a Q&A session alongside Rasoulof and Sadat.

Blanchett’s Honorable Week in Tokyo

In addition to her participation in the festival, Blanchett will receive the prestigious Praemium Imperiale Award during her visit. Recently, she completed filming Alice Birch’s “Sweetsick” and is collaborating with Janicza Bravo on a project about Martha Stewart. Additionally, her film “Father Mother Sister Brother,” which earned the Golden Lion at the 82nd Venice Film Festival, is set for theatrical release in Japan on November 20.

Festival Details