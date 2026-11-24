Chad Michael Murray gained fame in the early 2000s, first capturing hearts on Dawson’s Creek as Charlie, a love interest for the characters Jen and Joey. However, his time on the show was not without controversy, particularly regarding his relationships with fellow cast members. Murray later transitioned to a leading role in One Tree Hill, which filmed in North Carolina, but his previous experience on Dawson’s Creek still looms large in conversations about his career.

The Controversy of Chad Michael Murray

During a Paley panel in 2009, actress Busy Philipps openly criticized Murray, referring to him as “a douche.” She later clarified her remarks, saying, “Don’t worry. I’m not real worried about burning bridges with CMM.” James Van Der Beek, another star from Dawson’s Creek, lightened the mood by stating that Murray “has actually come a long way.”

A Different Perspective

Despite the harsh criticism from some co-stars, Chad Michael Murray has taken a more reflective approach to his past experiences. In a 2015 interview with Cosmopolitan.com, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn from seasoned actors on set. “I had the opportunity to learn from people who had been doing it for a couple of years longer than I was when I walked into the Dawson’s cast,” Murray explained. He specifically mentioned how actors like Michelle Williams, James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, and Josh Jackson guided him through the complexities of acting and the technical aspects of production.