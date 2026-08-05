Yung Filly Acquitted of Rape Charges in Australia

In a high-profile case that has attracted significant media attention, British YouTube star and rapper Yung Filly has been acquitted of rape charges in an Australian court. The decision was rendered by a Perth jury following an 11-day trial, resulting in multiple verdicts that have left the legal proceedings open for further debate.

Verdict Overview

The jury found 30-year-old Yung Filly, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, not guilty on three counts of sexual penetration without consent. However, he was convicted on two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm. In a twist, the jury could not reach a unanimous decision on three additional counts of rape, leading to speculation regarding the next steps in the case.

Next Steps in Legal Proceedings

Barrientos will remain on bail until August, when a court will determine a sentencing date. Prosecutors are also considering their options for the unresolved rape charges stemming from the jury’s deadlocked verdicts.

Background of the Case

The charges against Yung Filly arose from an incident involving a 20-year-old woman after his performance at a Perth nightclub in 2024. He faced a total of six charges related to sexual conduct, including three counts of sexual penetration without consent, three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, and one count of strangulation, all of which he denied.

Testimony from Barrientos

During the trial, Barrientos stated that he was attracted to the woman when they met at his concert, recalling that he placed his hand on her waist but didn’t engage in any inappropriate actions. He described the atmosphere as “good vibes” when they arrived at his hotel later that evening, describing a standard practice of his security team removing the woman’s phone to maintain privacy.

Allegations from the Complainant

According to reports, the woman alleged that while their interaction began consensually, it escalated into violence after she asked him to stop. Allegations included that Barrientos bit her neck, cheek, and breast, resulting in visible bruises and swelling.

Yung Filly’s Public Profile