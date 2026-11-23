Julianne Hough has recently embraced a fresh perspective on life and love as she navigates her new relationship with Peloton instructor Adrian Williams. In a candid interview with E!, she revealed her intentional approach to both her public persona and romantic pursuits, stating, “I’ve been very intentional about what I’m putting out and what I’m excited to attract and hopefully be attractive to.” However, she also shared a pivotal moment of realization: “I kind of just threw that out the window.”

Rediscovering Joy and Playfulness

This newfound attitude has had a profoundly positive impact on Hough’s life. Reflecting on her journey, she expressed how it has allowed her to reconnect with a more joyful and playful side of herself. “It brought me back to the joyful, playful side, versus being so serious,” she noted. Hough acknowledged that being overly intentional can sometimes lead to a narrow focus, saying, “Sometimes, when you’re intentional, you can get a little bit tunnel vision, and so, I kind of was like, ‘You know what? I’m just gonna be playful and fun.’

Seeking Attraction

While Hough revels in her playful approach, she does maintain certain standards in her quest for love. “I’m looking for someone super hot,” she stated, indicating that physical attraction is important to her in a partner.

Exciting Times Ahead