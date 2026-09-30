Holiday 2027 Sees Release of 24 Jump Street and Treasure Island

Sony has announced exciting release dates for a series of upcoming films, including the much-anticipated comedy sequel 24 Jump Street and a new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic tale Treasure Island, starring Hugh Jackman. Both films are set to debut during the 2027 holiday season, with Treasure Island releasing on November 11, 2027, followed by 24 Jump Street on December 10, 2027.

According to an exclusive report from Variety in June, preparations for 24 Jump Street are already underway, aiming to bring back beloved stars Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum, and Ice Cube for this third installment. The film will be directed by Rodney Rothman, known for his work on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, who also co-wrote the script with Hill and Meghan Malloy. Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are returning to the franchise after successfully directing the first two films, 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street. They will collaborate with Neal H. Moritz, Tatum, Reid Carolin, Hill, and Matt Dines on the project through their respective production banners.

In the same June announcement, it was revealed that Ridley Scott would be directing Treasure Island, with a screenplay penned by Emmy-winning writer Jack Thorne, known for Adolescence. Scott is not only directing but also producing the film alongside Michael Pruss under his Scott Free production company, while Thorne will take on the role of executive producer.

In addition to these major releases, Sony has scheduled Roshan Sethi’s thriller The Surgeon for April 2, 2027, which features Michelle Yeoh as a skilled doctor who becomes embroiled in a dangerous situation when she is kidnapped and forced to operate on a mysterious patient. The coming-of-age comedy Narcs will follow on August 20, 2027, starring Mason Thames, though specific plot details remain under wraps. This film marks the directorial debut of John Phillips, who previously wrote No Hard Feelings and Dirty Grandpa.