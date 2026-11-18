In the wake of the announcement for a sequel to the beloved holiday classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” director Ron Howard has clarified what it would take to bring this follow-up film to life. According to Howard, both he and star Jim Carrey remain committed to the idea, but only if they can secure a solid script that meets their high standards.

On the Path to a Sequel

“I just have to caution everybody that Jim and I aren’t gonna go forward unless we think we have a great script, and we don’t even have a script right now,” Howard shared in an interview with People. He emphasized that while they have a promising idea and talented writers on board, the project hinges on their belief that any potential sequel can capture the charm of Dr. Seuss’s original work. “We’re aligned on one thing — we’re not gonna go forward unless we believe it has a chance to be great,” he added.

Reflecting on the Original Film

Howard expressed pride in the legacy of the original film, which premiered in 2000 and grossed over $350 million at the box office. “We feel so fortunate, because it takes a little bit of luck for a movie to come together and become an evergreen the way that film has,” he noted. The film has become a cherished holiday tradition for many families, an achievement that Howard and Carrey deeply value.

A Cautious Approach

Still optimistic about the future, Howard remarked on the importance of taking a cautious but hopeful approach. “We’re gonna move cautiously but hopefully toward another movie because we both believe in the premise,” he said. The director is eager at the prospect of revisiting the colorful world of Whoville, but only if it aligns with their desire for excellence.

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