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Holiday gifting can feel like a daunting task, but some traditions manage to stand the test of time. Whether it’s reading The Night Before Christmas on Christmas Eve, decorating the tree, or curating that perfect seasonal playlist, gifting a watch is a classic holiday custom that never goes out of style.

Watches make for excellent gifts because they require no complicated sizing (with the average man’s wrist measuring between 6 and 7.5 inches, any sizing issue is usually an easy fix). They radiate luxury without invariably breaking the bank, allowing you to find options that cater to virtually any personality type. Plus, unlike that questionable sweater you almost gifted, a quality watch has a high likelihood of becoming a staple in their daily wardrobe.

The real challenge? Choosing the right brand among the multitude of options available. Luckily, you’ve stumbled upon advice from someone who’s immersed in shopping daily. After testing countless brands and gifting watches for many milestones—weddings, anniversaries, and beyond—I consistently find myself drawn to Bulova.



In collaboration with the iconic Shelby Mustang, this watch is an ideal gift for the person on your list who considers cars more than a hobby — they’re a lifestyle.

Founded in New York City in the 1800s, Bulova has a storied history and has adorned the wrists of legendary figures such as Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley, extending to everyday enthusiasts, including my husband.

Best Bulova Watches to Gift 2026

Bulova watches strike the perfect balance of style and durability, all while remaining budget-friendly. With collections designed for both men and women, the brand offers options that are perfect for everyone on your shopping list—be it your parents, your partner, or that notoriously difficult-to-shop-for friend. Given the wealth of styles available, I’ve curated a selection of personal favorites. Some are pieces I’ve invested in myself, while others are watches that definitely deserve to be under the tree.

Bulova Holiday Discounts and Shipping Information

Better yet, Bulova is currently offering some appealing holiday promotions, detailed below. And as much as we wish Santa could handle all the deliveries, it’s essential to plan your holiday shipping in advance. With Hanukkah starting on December 4 and Christmas on December 25, aim to order at least two weeks ahead to ensure timely arrival of gifts. Bulova’s delivery estimates may even get your items to their destination sooner.

Bulova Holiday Deals and Promotions Nov. 6–9: November Savings Event — Save 25%.

November Savings Event — Save 25%. Nov. 21–27: Black Friday Sale — Save 20% plus an extra 10%.

Black Friday Sale — Save 20% plus an extra 10%. Nov. 28–30: Cyber Sale — Save 20% plus an extra 10%.

Cyber Sale — Save 20% plus an extra 10%. Dec. 1: Save 25%.

Save 25%. Dec. 4–7: December Savings Event — Save 25%.

December Savings Event — Save 25%. Dec. 14–18: Holiday Savings Event — Save 25%.