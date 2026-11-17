After nearly a decade of estrangement, it seems that Netflix and the Cannes Film Festival are warming up to each other. The streaming giant, which has not premiered a film at Cannes since 2017, is reportedly eyeing a potential return to the south of France for the festival’s 80th edition in 2027. Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO, expressed earlier this year his desire to “do something special” for the milestone event.

“Jack of Spades” and Cannes’ Ongoing Negotiations

Meanwhile, Cannes director Thierry Frémaux has been actively courting Netflix to screen Joel Coen’s “Jack of Spades” for over a year. Although Netflix declined to comment on this effort, the film features an impressive cast including Josh O’Connor, Patsy Ferran, Frances McDormand, Lesley Manville, and Damian Lewis, and it was initially expected to be ready for screening at this year’s festival or even Venice. However, it now appears set for a debut in May.

Theatrical Release Dilemma

Complicating matters, Netflix’s recent acquisition of “Jack of Spades” presents a challenge under Cannes’ stringent regulations, mandating theatrical releases for all films vying for the prestigious Palme d’Or. According to French law, this would require a 15-month waiting period before the film could be made available to French subscribers—a stipulation that Netflix isn’t willing to accept. Consequently, any Cannes appearance for “Jack of Spades” would likely be out of competition, a scenario that Sarandos finds less appealing.

Persuasion and Prestige

Frémaux has been trying to convince Netflix that an out-of-competition debut can hold its own in terms of prestige, referencing the successes of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” both of which made significant impacts at Cannes without competing for the Palme d’Or.

Renewed Relations and the Future

Changes within Netflix’s leadership may pave the way for reconciliation. The company’s newly appointed chief content officer, Peter Rice, has longstanding ties to Cannes and a positive relationship with Frémaux, which could facilitate discussions between the two entities following years of tension over theatrical release policies.

The Pursuit of Prestige

Netflix certainly has motivation to regain its footing at Cannes. After facing a few high-profile filmmaker departures, it seems the streamer is aiming to enhance its prestige profile. While it has recently turned to the Venice Film Festival for prominent film launches, such as Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein,” Cannes remains the preeminent film festival and critical launchpad for auteur-driven cinema.

The Coen Brothers’ Connection

“Jack of Spades” would be a fitting selection for the festival, especially given Joel Coen’s favorable history with Cannes. Coen, along with his brother Ethan, has premiered several acclaimed films at the festival, including “Barton Fink,” which won both the Palme d’Or and Best Director awards, along with notable titles like “No Country for Old Men” and “Inside Llewyn Davis.”

Netflix’s Cannes History