Nick Cannon is about to take his fans behind the scenes of his unique family life with the upcoming docuseries Raising the Cannons. Set to launch on December 18 via Netflix, this series promises an intimate look at the dynamics of Cannon’s blended family, which includes 12 children from multiple relationships.

Living in a Blended Family

The Drumline star shared insights into his family life in the trailer for the docuseries, stating, “I have a relationship with six women and 12 children. This is a world that I created, and I have to deal with everything that comes with it.” Cannon’s journey into fatherhood began with the birth of his twins, Moroccan and Monroe, who are now 15, with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

Navigating Co-Parenting Challenges

Cannon’s parenting experience has made him acutely aware of the complexities that come with co-parenting. He currently shares children with a number of partners, including Brittany Bell, with whom he has three children: Golden Sagon, 9, Powerful Queen, 5, and Rise Messiah, 4. Additionally, he is the father to twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, aged 5, and Beautiful Zeppelin, aged 4, with Abby De La Rosa. Furthermore, Cannon has a late son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott, a daughter named Halo Marie, 3, and a son Legendary Love, 4, with Bre Tiesi, and his youngest, Onyx Ice, 4, with LaNisha Cole.

Anticipation for the Docuseries