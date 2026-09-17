Sony Pictures Classics and FilmNation Shine at Charity Soccer Tournament

This year, the soccer pitch became a vibrant hub for industry players from Sony Pictures Classics, FilmNation, Gersh, and Cinetic as they participated in the New York Film and Entertainment Soccer Tournament (NYFEST), an event dedicated to benefiting local charities.

Celebrating 15 Years of NYFEST

The 15th edition of NYFEST took place on June 6 at Pier 5 in Brooklyn Bridge Park, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the Tribeca Festival and the U.S. gearing up to host the World Cup. This year’s adult tournament featured 40 teams, drawing participation from over 50 filmmakers showcasing their works at Tribeca Festival.

Stars Align on the Soccer Field

A highlight of the event was the midday All-Star game, which attracted an eclectic mix of actors, executives, athletes, artists, and influencers. Notable attendees included long-time NYFEST participant Alessandro Nivola, actor-director Tim Blake Nelson, and actors Asher Grodman and Ezra Moreland. The roster also featured former MLS player Alecko Escandarian, designer and artist Colm Dillane, known as KidSuper, as well as influencers such as Jeff Obeng (Mufasa), Sofiyat Ibrahim, Romeo Bartley Jr., and Elias Becker. Additional participants included model Yvesmark Cherry and doctors Dr. Lia and Dr. Robin Barrett. The event also highlighted the presence of New York’s professional soccer clubs, NYCFC and Gotham FC, with teams from MTuckman Media, Capelli, and NYU taking home trophies across the tournament’s three adult brackets.

A Legacy of Community and Connection

Founded by Sony Pictures Classics executive Dylan Leiner and soccer industry executive Jeffrey Saunders, NYFEST has evolved into an annual gathering that bridges the entertainment and soccer communities while also raising funds for local charities.

Leiner and Saunders reflect on 15 years of organizing the NY Film & Entertainment Soccer Tournament

The Global Appeal of NYFEST

For Leiner and Saunders, the festival’s allure lies in its increasingly international mix of filmmakers and industry figures who come together in New York during Tribeca.