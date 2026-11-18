Blake Shelton has embraced fatherhood with the enthusiasm and dedication of a devoted parent. As the stepfather to Gwen Stefani’s three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale—Kingston, 20, Zuma, 18, and Apollo, 12—Shelton finds joy in everyday activities that bring him closer to the boys.

Favorite Family Activities

In a recent interview with Taste of Country, Shelton shared one of his favorite aspects of being a stepdad: spending time with Apollo playing football. “The most cliche dad thing I do every single day when the kids get home from school, Apollo—our youngest—we throw the football for about 30 minutes,” Shelton revealed. The father-son duo enjoys lively sessions where Apollo jumps on the trampoline to catch the football, mimicking iconic plays by renowned NFL players like Odell Beckham and DeAndre Hopkins. Shelton remarked humorously, “Just throwing the ball wears me out,” highlighting both the energy of the activity and the love he has for shared moments.

Bonding Through Music

While football might dominate his time with Apollo, Shelton engages in a different, less strenuous way to bond with Zuma. He noted that they enjoy playing guitar together, allowing them to connect over their shared appreciation for music. This balance between active play and creative collaboration showcases Shelton’s commitment to nurturing relationships with all three boys.