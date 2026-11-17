The beloved clothing brand L.L. Bean is warning fans of singer-songwriter Noah Kahan about a fake concert that has emerged online. As excitement built around a supposed pop-up gig outside L.L. Bean’s flagship store in Freeport, Maine, the company was quick to inform the public that the event was nothing more than a scam.

Details of the Fraudulent Event

Last week, rumors circulated on social media claiming that Kahan would perform a special concert at the L.L. Bean flagship on June 12, 2027. Tickets were even being sold through an Eventbrite listing, which touted the event as “Summer Camp Featuring Noah Kahan.” The promotional description suggested that attendees could explore a pop-up experience before enjoying an evening concert on the lawn.

L.L. Bean’s Response

However, on Saturday, L.L. Bean took to Facebook to dispel these rumors: “The listing has no affiliation with L.L. Bean and no such event is occurring at our Flagship campus. Once it was discovered, we immediately notified Eventbrite, and they have disabled the listing.” The clothing retailer emphasized their commitment to preventing such scams from misleading fans.

Concerns Over Fake Ticket Sales

Questions remain regarding how tickets were sold for this fraudulent concert and how refunds will be processed for those who may have purchased them. As of now, Eventbrite has not responded to inquiries for further clarification, and Kahan’s team has also been silent about the scam.

Escalating Scams in the Concert Industry

The concert industry has long been plagued by various scams, especially related to ticket sales. While fake tickets on secondary markets are common, fabricating an entire concert is a disturbing trend that’s gaining traction. Earlier this year, guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen issued a warning after a series of fake gigs were advertised using his name.

The Boldness of the Scam

The audacity to target Kahan — one of the top artists in the industry — speaks to the calculated nature of this scam. Notably, L.L. Bean’s flagship does host an outdoor concert series during the summer, and Kahan has previously collaborated with the brand. While the venue may not match the stadiums Kahan is used to, he is known for engaging in special underplay shows from time to time.

A Fatal Flaw in the Plan