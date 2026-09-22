Channing Tatum Denies Harassment Claims Against Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles

Channing Tatum has taken to social media to address swirling rumors regarding a burner account allegedly linked to him, which has been making negative comments about his ex-fiancée, Zoë Kravitz, and her current partner, Harry Styles. The speculation began when fans noticed that Tatum followed an account named @bidness_nonya, leading to assumptions about his involvement.

Setting the Record Straight

In response to the claims, Tatum posted a candid message on his Instagram Story, stating, “Yo i truly can’t believe yall think this is what I’m doing with my free time. Fuckin hilarious. Also why would I follow a burner account if I didn’t want people to connect me to it? Wtf come on. But if I really need to say it, I only have one IG account @channingtatum.” His remarks aimed to clarify that he has no involvement with the account and finds the notion amusing.

Background on Tatum and Kravitz

Tatum and Kravitz began their relationship in 2021 and became engaged in 2023. However, their engagement ended in October 2024. Following this breakup, Kravitz started dating Harry Styles, confirming their relationship in August 2025. The couple got engaged in April, which has further fueled the online discourse surrounding the former couple.

The Controversial Account

The @bidness_nonya account, which has since been deleted, was known for posting comments about Kravitz and Styles, including frequent interactions regarding their public displays of affection. Tatum’s decision to follow this account initially led fans to believe he might be behind it, prompting his need to address the situation directly.

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What’s Next for Kravitz and Styles

Harry Styles recently kicked off his Together, Together residency tour, which supports his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. The tour started in May and features performances at Madison Square Garden in New York, culminating in major shows across North America before heading to Europe for performances in cities like Berlin, Paris, and London, where he will conclude the tour at Wembley Stadium.

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