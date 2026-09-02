David Byrne’s Original Song Sparks Buzz in Musk Documentary

David Byrne, the iconic frontman of Talking Heads, has made a significant return to the music scene by writing and performing a song for the eagerly anticipated documentary “Musk,” directed by Alex Gibney. The original track, titled “Let Me Sell You a Dream,” is featured in the film, which runs for an impressive 235 minutes and has been entered as an Oscar-qualifying candidate for the Best Original Song category.

Collaboration with Daniel Pemberton

Byrne collaborated with composer Daniel Pemberton, known for his Oscar-nominated work on films like “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Gibney expressed his excitement regarding the collaboration, stating, “I was thrilled when David agreed to write (with our composer Daniel Pemberton) and perform the final song in the film. I am a huge fan of his. My wife and I were at the Pantages for the filming of ‘Stop Making Sense,’ so I sensed that he would find a musical way into what the film is trying to say. And he did. ‘Let Me Sell You a Dream’ is kick-ass. And, in writing the lyrics, David dug deep into the sayings of Musk himself to get to ‘extremely hard core,’ foot-tapping sardonic poetry.”

Finding Inspiration in Musk’s Words

Byrne found the songwriting process almost effortless, stating, “A thrill to collaborate with Pemberton and get invited to do this as a fan of Gibney’s films. I asked for good quotes from the Martian, and found more of them online. I’m sure he loves dropping these wild statements, and those became the lyrics. All his own words. No editorializing. Straight from the man’s mouth to mine.”

A Glimpse into Byrne’s Oscar Journey

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Byrne, who last walked the Oscar path nearly four decades ago when he shared the Academy Award for Best Original Score for “The Last Emperor” in 1988, alongside Ryuichi Sakamoto and Cong Su. A nomination for “Let Me Sell You a Dream” would signify his return to the Oscars, while Pemberton himself received a nomination for “Hear My Voice” in 2021, co-written with Celeste for “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

The Film’s Release and Buzz

“Let Me Sell You a Dream” will be contending for the Best Original Song at the 2027 Oscars, capitalizing on the film’s theatrical run. Bleecker Street has scheduled “Musk” for release in U.S. theaters on October 16, aligning with the eligibility requirements for the category. The documentary has already garnered early buzz, described as “scathing” and hailed by Gibney as a “definitive and unvarnished examination” of Elon Musk. The film will have its world premiere out of competition at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on September 8, before making its way to the Toronto International Film Festival.

Gibney and Musk’s Online Exchange

Back in March 2023, Gibney revealed that he had embarked on the documentary project and was “many months” into production. Elon Musk responded to the news on his X/Twitter account with a prediction that it would be “a hit-piece.” Gibney intriguingly retorted, “how would you know?”

Production Team Behind “Musk”