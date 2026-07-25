D4vd’s Messages Linked to Celeste Rivas Hernandez Murder Case

Content warning: This story discusses child abuse, abortion, and murder.

The ongoing legal proceedings surrounding singer D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, have revealed troubling details about his relationship with Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a teenager he allegedly murdered in April 2025. During a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles on July 24, prosecutors presented text messages that shed light on their interactions before the tragic event.

Details of the Relationship

Prosecutors allege that D4vd and Rivas Hernandez commenced a sexual relationship in November 2023 when she was just 13 years old and he was 18. Text messages uncovered during the hearing indicate that Rivas Hernandez became pregnant shortly after their relationship began, but she ultimately chose to have an abortion.

Text Message Exchange

A series of text messages exchanged between the pair were disclosed in court. In January 2024, D4vd texted Rivas Hernandez, “im sorry again baby I didn’t want to ever put you through this.” To this, she responded, “no it’s ok we both aren’t able to take care of it,” according to NBC News.

Following this exchange, D4vd inquired, “wen u gonna get it done,” and she informed him it would happen “two days” later. He then posed a poignant question, asking her, “also my mother always told me to ask this question if I was ever in this situation … it is mine right?” Rivas Hernandez assured him, “of course its yours David,” as cited by prosecutors in the Los Angeles Times.

Serious Allegations and Evidence

In addition to the disturbing details of their relationship, prosecutors revealed that a “significant amount” of child sex abuse images were found in D4vd’s iCloud account. This evidence adds a serious layer of complexity to the case, with far-reaching implications for both D4vd and the tragedy surrounding Rivas Hernandez.

As the legal proceedings continue, the case raises critical questions about the vulnerabilities of minors and the responsibilities of adults in positions of influence. The impact of these events will likely resonate deeply within the community and beyond for some time.