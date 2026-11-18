An Israeli music producer, known professionally as Early Yellow, has filed a lawsuit against Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Sony Music, alleging unauthorized use of his music in the popular 2019 track “What to Do?” from Scott’s Jackboys collective. The complaint claims that the defendants utilized his original beat without permission or compensation, despite its significant commercial success.

Claims of Unauthorized Usage

According to the lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York, producer Niv Kalisky asserts that he shared his original recording, titled “Moazin99bpm,” with representatives of two producers involved in the creation of “What to Do?” After sharing his work, one of the producers allegedly sent Kalisky a version of the track incorporating his beat for review. However, no formal licensing agreement was established, and Kalisky reportedly did not receive any payment after the song’s release.

Accusations Against Scott, Toliver, and Sony Music

The lawsuit accuses Scott, Toliver, and Sony Music of “willful unauthorized usage and monetization” of Kalisky’s music, claiming they have taken in “hundreds of millions of compensated streams” over the past seven years while providing Kalisky with “zero compensation.” The 52-page complaint describes Sony Music as being engaged in an “illegal monetization scheme” by allegedly responding with “wrongful and fraudulent” challenges to Kalisky’s copyright takedown notices, which allowed the song to persist on various streaming platforms.

Seeking Justice and Compensation

Kalisky asserts that despite being credited as a producer and songwriter on platforms like Apple Music and Spotify, he has not received royalties. The song has amassed over 270 million streams on Spotify and more than 60 million views on YouTube, according to the lawsuit. Kalisky is pursuing a court declaration stating that the defendants infringed upon his copyright and that he holds 50 percent of the rights to the sound recording. Additionally, he seeks an accounting of the track’s earnings, a share of its profits, and at least $1 million in damages for claims including unfair competition, misappropriation, misrepresentation, and unjust enrichment.

Defendants Remain Silent