Doctor Strange Director Blasts Elon Musk: Art Opinions Worthless

Elon Musk’s recent vow to use his AI tool Grok to produce a full-length, AI-generated version of Homer’s The Odyssey has prompted sharp criticism from within the film community. Musk announced that, before year’s end, Grok “will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer.” He also shared a three-minute clip of an AI-generated scene adapted from the poem, which was manufactured by a user on Grok.

Directors push back

Notable filmmakers were quick to respond. “Doctor Strange” and “The Black Phone” director Scott Derrickson directly challenged Musk on social media, addressing Musk directly. “Clearly @elonmusk doesn’t know shit about cinema & he stopped reading in his 20s,” Derrickson wrote on Musk’s social media platform, X. “His opinions on art are worthless.”

Musk’s ongoing objections to Nolan’s casting choices

Musk has criticized Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey since before the film’s release, centering his complaints on casting choices he described as “woke.” In March, Musk wrote that “Chris Nolan is an anti-White racist” for casting Lupita Nyong’o in the role of Helen of Troy, asserting that the director made the decision because “he wants the awards.” He also said, “Chris Nolan has lost his integrity” and called the casting an “insult” to Homer. Musk additionally took aim at Elliott Page, who plays Sinon in The Odyssey, reposting comments that mocked the transgender actor’s masculinity.

Context and box office performance

The Musk-Nolan dispute fits into a pattern: Musk has previously mocked films such as Barbie for its feminist themes and Disney’s Snow White reboot led by Rachel Zegler. That online backlash did not appear to hinder audience interest in Nolan’s epic. The Matt Damon-starring film opened to $264 million worldwide and continues to sell out screenings months in advance.