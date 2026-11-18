Harry Shum Jr. is overjoyed to pay tribute to his late Glee co-star, Naya Rivera, as he competes on Dancing With the Stars. Six years after her tragic passing, Shum Jr. finds a heartfelt way to honor her memory through dance.

A Tribute to a Beloved Friend

During his time on the popular dance competition show, Shum Jr. expressed that the opportunity to remember Rivera in this manner is both meaningful and poignant. “Being able to honor Naya is something that fills me with happiness and nostalgia,” he remarked, showcasing the deep bond they shared while working together on Glee.

Reflecting on Their Time Together

Shum Jr. recalled fond moments from their time on set, emphasizing how Rivera’s spirit and talent continue to inspire him. “Naya was not just a teammate; she was family,” he shared. This sentiment resonates with many fans who remember her not only for her incredible performances but also for her vibrant personality.

Impact on Fans and Fellow Contestants

The tribute has touched the hearts of both fans and fellow contestants, who appreciate the acknowledgment of Rivera’s legacy. Shum Jr.’s dedication to honoring Rivera has sparked emotional reactions and demonstrates the strong influence she had on those who knew her and her audience.