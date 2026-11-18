Rod Wave, the acclaimed rapper known for his emotive music, is facing serious legal troubles following an indictment in Georgia. The 28-year-old artist, whose real name is Rodarius Green, has been charged with felony drug and weapons possession stemming from an incident that occurred on November 7, 2025, the same day he received his first-ever Grammy nomination.

Details of the Arrest

According to a Fulton County indictment obtained by Rolling Stone, Green was pulled over for reckless driving after allegedly speeding at least 15 miles over the posted limit and ignoring a traffic control device in a highly residential area of Atlanta. The police found Oxycodone in his possession and discovered a Glock .40 caliber handgun with a high-capacity magazine tucked in his waistband during the arrest.

Green was initially booked on charges of reckless driving, drug possession, and possession of a firearm, but he was released the following day, as revealed by online jail records. The indictment was officially returned on October 30 and unsealed this month.

Grammy Nomination and Legal Challenges

In a poignant twist of fate, Rod Wave’s arrest coincided with his Grammy nomination for Best Song Written for Visual Media for his track “Sinners,” featured in the 2025 film of the same name. He was ultimately unsuccessful in claiming the award, which went to “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters at the February ceremony.

Defense Response

In the wake of the arrest, Green’s legal team, which includes defense lawyers Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg, and Zack Findling, issued a statement claiming that he was “unjustly profiled and unlawfully arrested.” They alleged that the arresting officer was part of the Atlanta Police Department’s controversial Crime Suppression Unit, known for aggressive tactics and a focus on high arrest numbers rather than genuine public safety.