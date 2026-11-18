Rami Malek has voiced his enthusiastic support for Robert Pattinson’s casting as the next James Bond, sharing heartfelt sentiments about his friend’s talent and potential as 007.

Rami Malek’s Approval of Robert Pattinson

In a recent interview with People, Malek expressed his pride in Pattinson’s achievement, stating, “I’ve known Rob for quite some time and I could not be more proud. I mean, the fact that people are recognizing, maybe they all know, how talented that man is… We’ve worked together and we’ve become quite close friends and it’s been lovely to just share this moment with him.”

Shared History and Bond Experience

Malek and Pattinson first crossed paths as co-stars in “Breaking Dawn – Part 2,” the final installment of the “Twilight” saga, released in 2012. Malek, who portrayed the villain Lyutsifer Safin in 2021’s “No Time to Die”—Daniel Craig’s last film as Bond—brings valuable insight into the iconic franchise. His perspective on Pattinson’s casting is particularly noteworthy given his recent experience in the Bond universe.

Excitement and Friendship

Since the news of Pattinson’s casting broke, Malek revealed that they have been “texting back and forth.” He noted, “I think for the world to see that he’s going to be quite extraordinary—and that’s coming from a villain!” While Malek refrained from discussing a potential return to the franchise, he emphasized the significance of Pattinson’s new role, stating, “It’s definitely Rob’s moment.”

Confirmed Casting and Expectations

Pattinson’s casting marks the conclusion of months of speculation regarding who would succeed Craig as the legendary character. A number of actors were rumored to be in contention, including Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Nicholas Hoult, and even Harry Styles. The upcoming film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, as part of a new partnership with Amazon MGM.

Pattinson’s Statement on the Role

In his statement, Pattinson expressed his gratitude, stating, “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime… To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

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