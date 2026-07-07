Bleecker Street Picks Up Rachel Zegler’s Gripping Thriller ‘NDA’

In a thrilling development for movie enthusiasts, Bleecker Street has secured the U.S. rights to “NDA,” a psychological thriller that promises to captivate audiences. Led by Golden Globe winner Rachel Zegler, known for her standout performances in “West Side Story” and “Evita,” the film adds depth and intrigue to this year’s cinematic offerings. Currently in production in New York, “NDA” marks the directorial debut of Audrey Ellis Fox, further enhancing its appeal.

The Plot and Cast

“NDA” delves into the harrowing experiences of Dana, played by Rachel Zegler, as she navigates a tumultuous office harassment mediation. The storyline, rich in psychological tension, explores themes of silence, truth, and sanity. Alongside Zegler, the film stars Penn Badgley, renowned for his chilling role in “You,” and Academy Award nominee Amy Ryan, celebrated for her performances in “Gone Baby Gone” and “The Wire.”

Vision and Production

Audrey Ellis Fox, whose script for “NDA” appeared on the 2024 Black List, is enthusiastic about the collaboration with a talented team. “‘NDA’ is a story about power and perception,” Ellis Fox shared, highlighting the excitement of working with passionate partners. The film is produced by Jared Ian Goldman, Zola Elgart Glassman, Keith Calder, Jess Wu Calder, and Caitlin Gold, with Ellis Fox and Bleecker Street’s leadership team on board as executive producers.

Industry Enthusiasm

Kent Sanderson, CEO of Bleecker Street, praised the project, expressing admiration for the script’s boldness and Ellis Fox’s directorial prowess. He stated, “‘NDA’ was one of the best scripts I’ve read,” underscoring the studio’s commitment to supporting filmmaker-driven cinema. Ellis Fox is not new to the industry, having worked with major brands and famous personalities, which adds a layer of credibility to her debut film.

The Stars and Their Future Projects

Rachel Zegler continues her upward trajectory following her breakout role in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” She is lined up for several exciting projects, including Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film adaptation of “Octet” and the dramedy “She Gets It from Me.” Meanwhile, Penn Badgley enjoys success from his chilling portrayal in “You” and is set to star in the romantic comedy “You Deserve Each Other.” Amy Ryan, with a venerable list of film and television credits, is set to appear in Tom McCarthy’s upcoming film “A Statement.”

With such talent and a gripping narrative, “NDA” is positioned to be a standout psychological thriller, promising to engage audiences and make a profound impact in the cinema landscape.