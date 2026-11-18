As another season of Dancing With the Stars unfolds, fans are not only captivated by the performances but also curious about the financial rewards for the celebrity contestants. How much do these stars earn for putting on their dancing shoes each week? Let’s take a closer look at the figures surrounding their compensation.

Base Salary and Rehearsal Earnings

According to a 2019 report by Variety, contestants on Dancing With the Stars receive a starting payment of $125,000 during the rehearsal phase and for their first two weeks on the show. This base salary provides a financial cushion as they prepare for the competitive dance-offs ahead.

Progressing Earnings

If the contestants successfully advance beyond the initial stages, their earnings significantly increase. Sources indicate that stars can earn additional pay for each subsequent week they remain in the competition, with a potential maximum payout reaching up to $295,000. However, this is not a one-size-fits-all figure, as individuals can often surpass these earnings.

Bobby Bones Shares His Earnings

Former contestant Bobby Bones, who won Season 27 alongside partner Sharna Burgess, shared insights into his income from the show. On a September 2025 episode of Jason Tartick‘s podcast Trading Secrets, Bones mentioned that his earnings structure included a base salary of around $110,000. He detailed the incremental payments he received, stating, “Like, first episode, no money. Second episode, $10,000. I think it’s like, $10,000, $10,000, $20,000, $20,000. It ends up being $50,000 an episode if you last.” Ultimately, he reported making close to $400,000 from his time on the show.

Conclusion