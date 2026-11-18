In a groundbreaking fusion of Indian mythology and contemporary storytelling, the animated feature film “Bombay Eternal” is set to take audiences on a thrilling journey through a stylized, modern-day Mumbai. Produced by Locomotive Global, renowned for its work on “Rana Naidu,” and AI-native film company Studio Blo, the project has released its first teaser, igniting anticipation for its unique neo-noir crime fantasy.

A Franchise with Global Ambitions

Designed for theatrical release across international markets, “Bombay Eternal” aims to establish itself as a franchise from the outset. The filmmakers aspire to replicate the global success achieved by animated hits like “Ne Zha,” “Arcane,” “KPop Demon Hunters,” and the “Spider-Verse” series. With a storyline that unfolds across multiple parts, the project is set to capture a wide audience.

A Modern Twist on Mythological Tales

Delving into the rich tapestry of Indian mythology, the storyline reimagines classic characters and narratives within a contemporary setting infused with crime, magic, and mystery. The filmmakers have skillfully adapted these age-old archetypes into a modern narrative designed for accessibility on a global scale. The teaser provides a glimpse of key characters and vibrant locations while showcasing an animation style that harmoniously blends the city’s dynamic atmosphere with innovative genre-crossing elements.

The Creative Vision Behind the Project

Sunder Aaron, founder and CEO of Locomotive Global, emphasized the long journey of creating the “Bombay Eternal” universe, which has been in development for over two decades. What began as a concept rooted in Manhattan has significantly evolved, yet the core mission remains intact: to present mythology-inspired characters and ideas in a cinematic and globally relatable manner. Aaron stated, “Our partnership with Studio Blo is about finding the right creative and production ecosystem to finally realize that vision.”

Innovative Animation Techniques

Studio Blo, co-founded by filmmaker and creative technologist Dipankar Mukherjee, is pioneering a “painterly cinematic” visual language for the film. This approach juxtaposes illustrated, painting-like foreground elements against richly detailed, film-style backgrounds. The company is also leveraging its in-house technology, production pipelines, and global tech partnerships to enhance the film’s production quality.

A Collaborative Effort Across Borders

Over the past year, teams from both Locomotive Global and Studio Blo have collaboratively developed the film’s unique aesthetic and auditory experience. This effort has attracted a diverse array of talent, including U.K.-based musicians, voice actors, and creative professionals from Europe and the U.S., covering a broad spectrum of specialties such as production design and cinematography.

Commitment to Craft and Storytelling

Mukherjee, Studio Blo’s CEO, shared insights into the project’s broader ambition, stating, “What drew us to this project was the opportunity to build a world rather than simply produce a film. The mythology gives us an incredibly rich foundation, but the visual language, characters, and environments we are creating are distinctly our own.” The partners are integrating new production tools into their workflow to enhance efficiency and financial viability while ensuring that storytelling and design remain central to the project.

Future Revelations and Cultural Impact

Details about the film’s expansive story world will be revealed gradually, with much of its narrative yet to be disclosed. This endeavor marks a significant milestone, as Indian artists and technicians have historically contributed to major international animation projects. “Bombay Eternal” represents a bold stride towards originating animated intellectual property in India, drawing inspiration from the success of Korean and Chinese animation that resonate with global audiences.