‘Clayface’ Triumphs with $10.4 Million Opening Weekend Surprise

This weekend, DC’s “Clayface” has defied expectations at the box office, securing the top spot with a robust $10.4 million debut from 3,458 theaters across North America. The film’s strong opening sets it on track to potentially gross around $24 million by the end of the weekend, showcasing that even niche choices can draw significant audience interest.

Overview of ‘Clayface’ and its Competition

Directed by James Watkins, “Clayface” tells the gripping origin story of the titular Batman villain, portrayed by Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen, a movie star who undergoes a radical experimental procedure following severe facial disfigurement. The film also stars Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella, and Eddie Marsan. Critically, Guy Lodge from Variety described the film as “its own ugly animal,” suggesting that while the characters and conflicts presented could lose their charm if extended into a franchise, they remain fresh and compelling within the context of this standalone feature.

Comparison to Other DC Films

In terms of production costs, “Clayface” had a relatively modest budget of $44 million, especially when compared to fellow DC entries like “Superman,” which, produced for nearly $230 million, grossed $618.72 million worldwide during its 2025 theatrical run, and the recently released “Supergirl,” which struggled to recoup a $170 million budget, earning only $126 million. This disparity highlights “Clayface” as not only a unique endeavor but also a fiscally strategic one for DC.

Box Office Rankings and Other Releases

Following “Clayface” in second place is A24’s anticipated documentary “You Can See Everything,” which made $6.14 million from 2,655 theaters on Friday. This engaging documentary, chronicling the life of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes during a critical month before her 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors, has so far grossed $31.7 million domestically. The film is also vying for multiple awards, potentially including the best documentary feature at the upcoming Academy Awards.

In third place, Laika’s “Wildwood” earned $4.28 million from 2,942 theaters, with projections suggesting it will reach approximately $11.2 million by Sunday. Directed by Travis Knight, the stop-motion film features a high-profile voice cast, including Carey Mulligan and Jacob Tremblay, and tells the story of a young girl venturing into an enchanted forest to rescue her abducted brother.