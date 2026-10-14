Star-Studded Moments from the 'Clayface' Red Carpet Premiere

Clayface made its world premiere at the Hollywood Legion Theater in Los Angeles on October 13, 2026, drawing a star-studded audience to celebrate this highly anticipated adaptation of the DC Comics character. Leading the cast is Tom Rhys Harries, who portrays the titular role alongside co-stars Naomi Ackie and Max Minghella.

The Cast and Crew

The film features an impressive ensemble, including Eddie Marsan, David Dencik, Nancy Carroll, Joshua James, Francesca Corney, Ruby Sear, and Wil Coban. The screenplay was crafted by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, with production overseen by Reeves, Lynn Harris, and the leadership of DC Studios’ James Gunn and Peter Safran, alongside executive producers Michael E. Uslan, Chantal Nong Vo, Lars P. Winther, Rafi Crohn, and Paul Richie.

A Deep Dive into the Story

According to DC, Clayface narrates the harrowing journey of a man who descends from a rising star in Hollywood to a monster driven by vengeance. This tale examines profound themes of lost identity and humanity, tangled love, and the unsettling ambition rooted in scientific exploration.

Comments from the Director

During a recent appearance at Comic-Con, director James Watkins hinted at what audiences could expect from the film, stating, “Clayface is going to give people a lot of ick and a lot of gore, but there’s also an emotional core that gives it a dimension.” He added, “When you sit and watch this, and you feel the anima of an audience responding to the film, there’s some comfort in that, I suppose.”

Red Carpet Highlights

The premiere attracted numerous notable attendees, including Harries and Ackie, who captivated fans and the media alike with their presence. Photos from the red carpet showcase the glamorous atmosphere and the excitement surrounding the film’s debut.

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