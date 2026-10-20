Lionsgate Shares Surge Following New Legendary Entertainment Bid

Shares of Lionsgate surged over 15% on Tuesday following reports from Bloomberg that Legendary Entertainment has revived its bid to acquire the production company. This renewed interest from Legendary comes as discussions around potential mergers in the entertainment industry heat up.

Legendary’s Acquisition Bid

According to anonymous sources cited by Bloomberg, Legendary has submitted a takeover offer for Lionsgate, although details regarding the offer’s price have not been disclosed. Should the acquisition proceed, it could enable Legendary to self-distribute its films, enhancing its operational capabilities and market position.

Responses and Interest from Other Companies

Representatives for both Legendary and Lionsgate have chosen not to comment on the reported takeover offer. Beyond Legendary, other companies like Banijay and Mediawan have shown interest in Lionsgate, though they have not made formal offers. Notably, Banijay recently merged with All3Media and is now operating as Banijay Entertainment.

Contextual Background on Lionsgate and Legendary

This isn’t the first time Legendary has sought to acquire Lionsgate. Last year, following the spin-off of Starz, the production company explored potential partnerships with Lionsgate Studios, which includes its extensive library of over 20,000 titles. Lionsgate Studios became a standalone entity after its separation from the Starz business in May 2025.