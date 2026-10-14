“Zogsool Triumphs at Busan Vision Awards with Four Wins”

The Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) celebrated the achievements of international and Korean filmmakers at its Vision Awards on Wednesday, marking a noteworthy highlight in this year’s festival. Sakhya Byamba’s film “Zogsool” emerged as the standout winner, clinching four prestigious awards, including the Netpac Award and the Fipresci Award, alongside the Vision of Jiseok Award. “Zogsool” also shared the Hylife Vision Award with “Selvi,” directed by Sailesh Rathnakumar, which further garnered the Taipei Film Commission Award.

Korean Films Shine Amidst Global Competition

Among the tapestry of Korean films, Jeong Jihye’s “Full Moon” received notable recognition, winning three awards: the CGV Award, the K-Movie Award, and the Songwon Vision Audience Award – Korea. Park Songyeol’s “Beyond Love’s Horizon” also performed well, securing both the KBS Independent Film Award and the Critic b Award, while actress Won Hyangra was honored with one of two Actor of the Year awards for her role in the film. The other Actor of the Year award went to Kang Seung-ho for “Cosmic Trace.”

Other Notable Winners

Oh Sehyeon’s film “Baler” triumphed twice, winning the Jeong-in Award and the Citizen Critics’ Award. Additionally, Kim Si-jin’s “The Flower” was honored with the DGK Plus M Award. In various categories recognizing emerging talent, Yang Bo’s “Agaar” was awarded the BIFF Mecenat Award in the Asian category, while Yi Seungjun’s “Can I Talk to You?” was recognized with the Korean award. Choi Se-dam’s “A Woman Dancing on the Waves” earned a special mention for its artistic contribution.

International entries were not overlooked, with Soroush Shahpouri’s “Fatima” winning the Asian Sonje Award, and Yun Taerang’s “Toe’s” taking home the Korean version of the award. Jung Jaeseo’s “The Boy Who Fell to Earth” received a special mention for its compelling narrative.

Emerging Films and Audience Favorites

Highlighting the festival’s commitment to showcasing future talent, Kumamoto Ryohei’s “After the Song” received the Face of the Future Award, while Arvin Belarmino’s “Ria” was honored with The Heart of Eurasia Award. “There Will Be Snow,” directed by Chen Jianying, received the Bishkek International Film Festival-Central Asia Cinema Award. In addition, Darkhan Tulegenov’s “The Cord” earned the International Film Festival of India – Vision Asia Award.

Audiences took to the polls, choosing Shashank Walia’s “Birds in the Dark” for the Songwon Vision Audience Award – Asia. Im Yeonjeong’s documentary “Recovery” was recognized with the Documentary Audience Award, while the Flash Forward Audience Award went to “La Bola Negra,” directed by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi. Janay Boulos and Abd Alkader Habak’s “Birds of War” won the Busan Cinephile Award, reflecting the diverse interests of the festival attendees.

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