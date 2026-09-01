La Bola Negra: A Time-Bending Queer Masterpiece from Cannes

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for “La Bola Negra” (“The Black Ball”), a time-bending queer epic directed by the acclaimed duo Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi. The film, which navigates the intertwined lives of three gay men across the years 1932, 1937, and 2017, draws inspiration from both an unfinished work of the same name by renowned Spanish poet and playwright Federico García Lorca and Alberto Conejero’s play “La Piedra Oscura” (“The Dark Stone”). Co-written by Conejero and the directorial team, known collectively as Los Javis, this film is poised to make a significant impact on audiences.

Star-Studded Cast and Celebrated Premiere

The cast of “La Bola Negra” includes an impressive lineup, marking the acting debut of Spanish musician Guitarricadelafuente (Álvaro Lafuente Calvo) as Sebastián, alongside Carlos González as Alberto, Miguel Bernardeau as Rafael Rodríguez Rapún, and Milo Quifes as Carlos. Additionally, renowned actresses Penélope Cruz and Glenn Close are featured, portraying Nené Romero and Isabelle Durand, respectively. Other significant roles in the film include Julio Torres as Juan Pablo and Alberto Cortés as Federico García Lorca.

Acknowledged at Cannes

This cinematic venture made its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in May, where Calvo and Ambrossi were honored with the Best Director Award. The film also boasts an original song titled “La Nieve,” composed and performed by Guitarricadelafuente, complemented by a score from Raül Refree.

Theatrical and Streaming Release

“La Bola Negra” is set for theatrical release in Spain on September 25. Following its premiere at Cannes, Netflix emerged victorious in a bidding war for U.S. distribution rights. The film will enjoy a theatrical window beginning on October 16, ahead of its streaming debut on December 2. This release strategy establishes “La Bola Negra” as part of Netflix’s longest theatrical window to date, surpassing the previous record held by 2019’s “Marriage Story,” which starred Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver.

Production Background

Produced as a Movistar Plus+ Original Film in collaboration with Suma Content Films, “La Bola Negra” has been brought to life through the joint efforts of Telefónica Audiovisual Digital and Los Esquiadores AIE. The film also sees the participation of El Deseo, Le Pacte, Atresmedia, and CREA SGR, solidifying its standing as a major collaborative project in the film industry.