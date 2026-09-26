Carrot Top's Hospitalization: Recovery After Tragic Suicide Attempt

Renowned comedian Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, has been released from the hospital after a week-long stay following a suicide attempt. This news comes from his representative, who confirmed his discharge to NBC News on September 26.

Timeline of Events

Carrot Top was hospitalized on September 18 in Las Vegas, where he has famously hosted a residency for over two decades. Two days after his admission, his representative provided an update, stating, “Scott remains hospitalized and under close medical care.” As of September 20, it was reported that he was awake, breathing independently, and improving, while being surrounded by family and close friends.

Support and Recovery

During his time in the hospital, Carrot Top reportedly engaged with the medical staff, even sharing jokes with them. He found solace in reading supportive messages from fans, many of whom shared how his comedy had resonated with them during tough times. This connection likely contributed to his recovery process as he navigated this challenging phase.