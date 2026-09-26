Yuval Abraham Accuses U.S. of Backing Gaza's Destruction

In a powerful event that resonated deeply with attendees, the Gaza documentary “NAZA” made its North American debut at the New York Film Festival (NYFF), receiving an enthusiastic standing ovation from the audience. Co-directors Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor engaged in a poignant Q&A with festival director Dennis Lim following the screening. Addressing the audience, Abraham emphasized the film’s relevance, specifically highlighting the role of U.S. funding that supports military actions against the Palestinian people. “It’s important for us to see this film at this moment, as you were saying, because these older officials are talking about what is being done with taxpayer money from people sitting here,” he stated, eliciting cheers from those present. “This is what your country is supporting and funding… Part of the goal is to make denial of what’s going on in Gaza harder.”

A Critical Reflection on the Funding of Conflict

Launched recently at the Venice Film Festival, “NAZA” garnered attention by winning a special jury prize and capturing a historic 24.5-minute standing ovation. The documentary provides a stark look at the military operations involving the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and the impact on Palestinian civilians, showcasing footage obtained during night views from rooftops in Tel Aviv. The film is set to be released in over 50 territories and will ultimately be available for free streaming on The Guardian’s website.

Controversy and Backlash Following the Premiere

Since its debut, “NAZA” has attracted criticism from Israeli officials. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested introducing legislation aimed at revoking the citizenship of individuals who criticize IDF soldiers, a reaction triggered by the film’s content. Israel’s Minister of Culture even threatened to revoke the filmmakers’ Israeli citizenship. These repercussions reflect the contentious atmosphere surrounding discussions of the conflict.

Protests Outside the Festival

Outside the festival, the Israeli-American Council organized a protest with over 50 participants who labeled the documentary as “anti-Israel.” The group argued that the film made serious allegations against the IDF while disregarding counter-evidence. Protesters gathered around LED trucks that displayed footage from October 7 and memorials of those who lost their lives on that day, illustrating the heightened emotions surrounding the topic.

A Call for Responsibility